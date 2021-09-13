COVID-19 cases up by 1 in Algoma District

One more Algoma District resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person, from Sault Ste. Marie, caught novel coronavirus via close contact, Algoma Public Health reported early Monday evening.

The individual is self-isolating.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 448 since March 2020. Thirteen cases are active.

There are currently no COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been seven deaths in Algoma District.