COVID-19 cases up by 2

Two more Algoma District residents, both from Sault Ste. Marie and area, have tested positive for COVID-19.

One caught novel coronavirus via close contact and it’s unknown how the other individual contracted the virus, Algoma Public Health reported early Friday evening.

All are self-isolating.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 457 since March 2020. Eighteen cases are active.

There are currently no COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been seven deaths in Algoma District.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 795 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths from the virus on Friday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 582 of the infected people are not vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

She says 213 of the people are fully vaccinated.

The province completed 33,763 tests since the last daily update.

The province says 194 patients are in intensive care due to the virus, including 133 people on ventilators.

Eighty-four per cent of Ontario residents aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 78 per cent have both shots.

— with files from The Canadian Press