COVID-19 cases up by 3, APH reports

Algoma Public Health reports three new cases of COVID-19, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

All caught the virus from close contact, APH said Saturday afternoon All are self-isolating.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 316, with 46 active.

There are currently two COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.

Meanwhile, Ontario’s ministry of long-term care is making moves it says could ease strain on a hospital system stretched to the limit by mounting COVID-19 cases.

The ministry says it’s trying to free up scarce beds with measures aimed at hospital patients awaiting placement in a long-term care facility.

It says the province will waive fees for patients who agree to take a spot in a home that may not be their first choice until they’re placed in the facility they want.

It says accepting an alternate placement won’t affect a patient’s standing on the waiting list at the home they prefer.