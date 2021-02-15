COVID-19 now claims 3 in Algoma District

“This loss of life affects all of us deeply,” said Dr. Jennifer Loo, medical officer of health. “On behalf of Algoma Public Health, we offer our most sincere condolences to this person’s loved ones.”

Last week, Algoma Public Health identified seven confirmed cases associated with a specific multi-unit dwelling in Elliot Lake. Following a “thorough” public health investigation of 100 Warsaw Pl., including case and contact interviews and an on-site environmental inspection, APH determined that some cases were linked to known person-to-person exposures, but not all.

As of Monday, one COVID-19 patient remains hospitalized in Algoma. The figure had stood at two for some time.

The health unit released no further details about the death but, on Monday, St. Joseph’s General Hospital, in Elliot Lake, reported the city’s first COVID-19-related death, the region’s third, confirmed Jeremy Stevenson, SJGHEL CEO, and Connie Free, the hospital’s chief nursing executive.

As of Monday, there were 19 active cases in the district. More than 190 have been confirmed since March. APH reports 90,802 individuals have been tested.

APH says this “tragic loss” highlights the seriousness of the virus and asks residents to “continue doing their part” to protect the community by staying home as much as possible, and avoiding close contact with others.

Also on Monday, the Porcupine Health Unit reported a 16th person has died at Extendicare in Kapuskasing due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Ontario government issued a memo to the province’s regional medical officers of health spelling out who’s next in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province offered new guidance to regional medical officers of health as supply of the COVID-19 vaccines starts to gradually increase.

All residents of long-term care homes have had an opportunity to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the province says. Those remaining in the immediate priority groups for the first dose are set to receive their vaccine dose next.

Those include:

– Staff and essential caregivers in long-term care homes, high-risk retirement homes and First Nations elder care homes;

– Patients in hospitals who have a confirmed admission to a long-term care home, retirement home or other congregate care home for seniors;

– Highest-priority health-care workers — such as paramedics and staff in critical care units, emergency departments and COVID-19 medical units — followed by very high priority health-care workers — such as those in surgical care, obstetrics, assisted living facilities and palliative care settings. These categories are laid out in the Ministry of Health’s guidance on health care worker prioritization;