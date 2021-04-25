COVID-19: Ontario reports just under 4,000 new cases

Article content

Ontario reported 3,947 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Over the past week, the daily case count has bounced between the mid-4,000s and mid-3,000s, with the seven-day average now sitting at 4,051.

The number of active cases, provincewide, has declined from a pandemic-high of nearly 43,000 earlier this week, now totalling 41,157.

The hardest hit areas of the province, in terms of active cases, are currently Peel (636 cases per 100,000), Toronto (475), Niagara Region (358), York Region (357), and Ottawa (325).

Of new cases reported by the province Sunday, 209 were in Ottawa, 31 in Eastern Ontario, 12 in Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington, 11 in Renfrew County and District, and 10 in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province decreased by 151, to a total of 2,126, while those in intensive care continued to climb, with 851 patients now in ICU beds (up 18 in the last day). Ontario added 24 additional COVID-19 deaths Sunday to the total number of lives lost, bringing that total to 7,911.

Nearly 100,000 vaccines were administered across the province Saturday (a drop from daily totals over 120,000 and 130,000 the previous few days), with more than 4.6 million doses now administered in Ontario.