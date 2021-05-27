COVID cases up by 1
Algoma Public Health reports one new case of COVID-19 from Sault Ste. Marie and area.
It’s unknown how the individual, tested Wednesday, contracted the virus, APH said late Thursday afternoon.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases here to 392 since March 2020. Twenty-one are currently reported active.
APH reports 97 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Algoma have screened positive for a variant of concern, which continue to circulate in Algoma.
The public health unit says VOCs are concerning because, depending on what type of mutations are present, they may spread more aggressively, lead to more severe disease, or have reduced vaccine efficacy. Recent results from additional laboratory testing have detected B.1.1.7, first detected in the UK, and P.1, first detected in Brazil, in Algoma.
APH reports three current hospitalizations and six deaths.
Meanwhile, Public Health Sudbury and District said it recorded three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
All three cases were in Greater Sudbury. Public Health’s jurisdiction also includes Espanola, Manitoulin Island and the District of Sudbury.
The number of active cases also rose by one, to 31, on Thursday.
The health unit also said an outbreak at Vale’s Totten Mine is over, but outbreaks at the Discovery Early Learning and Care (main site) in Garson, the IAMGOLD Cote Mine Project in Gogama and Health Sciences North’s sixth floor, south tower continue.
The number of vaccines given continues to rise; health staff members have given 109,598 doses so far, while 14,134 people in the Sudbury region have received two shots and are consider fully vaccinated.
Ontario is reporting 1,135 new cases of COVID-19 in the province Thursday and 19 more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 316 new cases in Toronto, 271 in Peel Region and 75 in York Region.
Over 143,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since Wednesday’s report, for a total of more than 8.5 million doses.