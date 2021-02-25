COVID continues to be tagged for SAH red ink
Sault Area Hospital’s fiscal shortfall continues to climb.
Sault Ste. Marie’s principal health-care facility’s current financial results for December 2020 show a year-to-date (YTD) shortfall to budget of $11 million.
This is an increase of what was announced at SAH’s open board of directors meeting last month, when a report from the hospital’s Resources Committee pegged a combined loss of revenue of $5.7 million, and showed a year-to-date shortfall of $5.8 million.
“This increase represents COVID-related costs — lost revenues and incremental expenses — for which we are requesting reimbursement from the Ministry of Health,” Brandy Sharp Young, SAH manager communications and media services, told the Sault Star this week.
When the hospital went into “COVID mode” in early 2020, it stopped doing a number of procedures and, with visitor restrictions, a temporary parking fee suspension and many employees working from home, parking revenue was naturally impacted. In March 2020, the province restricted elective and non-urgent surgical and clinical procedures, programs and clinics. Sault Area Hospital received approval last June to resume procedures gradually, as should there be a sudden surge of COVID-19 cases, the hospital would require immediate access to 10 per cent of its beds.
“As everyone can appreciate, the hospital is a very different place than it was a year ago,” Resources Committee chair Trevor Rachkowski told January’s board of directors meeting. “I think the teams have responded very well, and, quite frankly, had to respond quickly to some of the government’s direction.”
According to the Ontario Hospital Association, the combined hospital sector net deficit for April to November 2020 was $521 million, inclusive of expenses, lost revenue, and balanced budget plans not implemented due to COVID-19. In the year ahead, costs for the hospital sector are expected to increase more than four per cent annually as a result of inflation, growth, new volumes and labour increases.
To remain “financially whole,” OHA says, Ontario hospitals require reimbursement for all COVID-19 expenses and lost revenue, funding to help manage the provincial backlog of surgeries and an increase to base funding of 4.3 per cent, or $860 million, to account for labour costs, growth, and additional volumes.
Meanwhile, in December, SAH reported the province did approve funding to cover COVID-related expenditures for a period of 2020. It was not be included in September fiscal results but recorded in those of October. The figure has not been released.
