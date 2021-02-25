Article content

Sault Area Hospital’s fiscal shortfall continues to climb.

Sault Ste. Marie’s principal health-care facility’s current financial results for December 2020 show a year-to-date (YTD) shortfall to budget of $11 million.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID continues to be tagged for SAH red ink Back to video

This is an increase of what was announced at SAH’s open board of directors meeting last month, when a report from the hospital’s Resources Committee pegged a combined loss of revenue of $5.7 million, and showed a year-to-date shortfall of $5.8 million.

“This increase represents COVID-related costs — lost revenues and incremental expenses — for which we are requesting reimbursement from the Ministry of Health,” Brandy Sharp Young, SAH manager communications and media services, told the Sault Star this week.

When the hospital went into “COVID mode” in early 2020, it stopped doing a number of procedures and, with visitor restrictions, a temporary parking fee suspension and many employees working from home, parking revenue was naturally impacted. In March 2020, the province restricted elective and non-urgent surgical and clinical procedures, programs and clinics. Sault Area Hospital received approval last June to resume procedures gradually, as should there be a sudden surge of COVID-19 cases, the hospital would require immediate access to 10 per cent of its beds.