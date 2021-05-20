





Article content It appears number crunchers are burning the midnight oil these days at Sault Area Hospital. Officials aim to “close off” March 31 year-end results, working with the Ontario Hospital Association, Ministry of Health and auditors, to determine “what’s that’s going to look like,” said SAH vice-president and chief financial officer Lil Silvano. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID’s fiscal ’consequences’ likely offset by province: SAH Back to video In late April, the hospital announced, as of year-to-date February, a some $10-million deficit, “primarily due to the impact” of the pandemic. Sault Ste. Marie’s principal health-care facility has anticipated a year-end deficit for some time — that hasn’t changed. But assistance appears in store. “I feel that the majority of the consequences of COVID, from a financial perspective, will likely be offset my ministry funding,” Silvano said Thursday during an interview with the Sault Star. “Again, what that looks like, we’re still working through that. If we do result in a deficit, it will likely be items that we would have incurred regardless of COVID.”

Article content Ministry of Health recently announced it is providing hospitals with relief for non-ministry lost revenue as a result of COVID, as well as “some dollars to help with cash flows.” Earlier, the hospital cited such factors as increased expenses through limited use of board rooms, expanded capacity, unbudgeted beds that have opened, “hot and cold areas,” specifically during Wave 1, and limited use of waiting rooms, for the shortfall. More attractive March figures hinge on how the province divvies out health-care dollars, SAH says. “I feel it will be reduced, but to what numbers, that’s all a matter of how we can account for any funding that comes in,” Silvano said. “That needs to be, through our auditing process, through communications with the ministry.” Time is of the essence as solid figures must be tabled by June, when the hospital holds its annual general meeting and financial statements are due back at the ministry. “We will know within the next few weeks, for sure,” Silvano said. March’s provincial budget contained $6.7 billion for pandemic-related measures, including $1 billion for the COVID-19 vaccine effort and an additional $2.3 billion for testing and contact tracing this year. Hospitals and long-term care were to receive money aimed directly at easing pandemic pressures while overall heath funding was being hiked to $69.8 billion, up from $66.7 billion the previous year. Hospitals were to see an additional $1.8 billion and longterm care was to receive $650 million this year to address demands placed on both sectors by the pandemic, the budget indicated.

Article content Silvano said there has been a “lot of communication” among key players and the hospital did receive a letter containing “up-to amounts,” what she bills as a commitment SAH would not be “negatively impacted from a financial position as a consequence of COVID.” “So they have that,” Silvano said. “It’s understanding what those limits are that’s what we’re working with the ministry and our auditors right now.” Communication includes conference calls in which multiple Ontario health-care facilities are involved. “We’re not alone in this, for sure,” Silvano said. According to the Ontario Hospital Association, the combined hospital sector net deficit for April to November 2020 was $521 million, inclusive of expenses, lost revenue, and balanced budget plans not implemented due to COVID-19. The association says that in order to remain “financially whole,” Ontario hospitals require reimbursement for all COVID-19 expenses and lost revenue, funding to help manage the provincial backlog of surgeries and an increase to base funding of 4.3 per cent, or $860 million, to account for labour costs, growth, and additional volumes. Silvano said the presence of so many unknowns makes officials’ tasks that much more demanding. “I would say it’s different than any other area I worked in the past,” she added. “It’s a challenge for sure, to be able to plan without knowing what your funding allotment is until you’re actually in the year is a challenge.” Getting SAH’s budget approved for next year is also something on which hospital number crunchers are working. “And, again, with the focus being on COVID across the province, we still don’t know what our funding will be for next year,” said Silvano, adding the health support announcement in the provincial budget “didn’t really let us know what our allotment will be.” “So, we’re still waiting to see what that is and what that means,” she said. jougler@postmedia.com On Twitter: @JeffreyOugler

