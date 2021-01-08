Creativity key for Walk for Alzheimer’s

Article content

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s will be online this year and participants encouraged to Walk Where You Are, In your Own Way in the month of January while following public health guidelines.

Participants are urged to use creativity on how to safely participate, such as walking the dog, making snow angels or doing something “totally different,” such as baking or playing a board game marathon.

To register and collect pledges, visit www.walkforalzheimers.ca and share ideas and videos on social media to raise awareness and funds for local services.

Tune into Facebook live at 1 p.m. on Jan. 31 for closing ceremonies.

Alzheimer Society Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma District needs to fundraise more than $400,000 annually to continue to provide services, such as education, support and counselling, recreation therapy and the Minds in Motion Program. These services have been adapted and have continued through the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are more than 3,100 area residents affected by a dementia, and this number does not include others impacted, such as family, friends and caregivers, the society says.

More people are being diagnosed with dementia each year, and the need to support people with a dementia and their caregivers has never been greater. This means higher demand for services and “soaring” costs for the health-care system and economy, the society says.