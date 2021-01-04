Article content
A woman was charged after police say the accused attended a residence of a person known to her in the 500 block of Goulais Avenue early Sunday morning, threatened the victim and damaged a door by stabbing it with a knife.
Police were notified and, upon arrival, located and arrested the accused. A subsequent search of the area of arrest found the accused to be in possession of a knife, police say.
Dangerous weapons charge
Olivia Schadel, 32, is charged with weapons dangerous, uttering threats, mischief under $5, 000 and three counts of breach of recognizance. She was held for WASH court.