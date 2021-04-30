Dare you to 'Choose to Refuse'

Article content

The City of Sault Ste. Marie has launched a challenge designed to engage the public and voluntarily reduce single use plastics.

The Choose to Refuse challenge is available on the city’s website. .

It’s another tool that will be used to help reduce single-use plastics in Sault Ste. Marie as legislation nears that will require citizens to do just that.

Products to be banned in Canada include plastic grocery bags, straws, stir sticks, six-pack rings, cutlery and food containers, among others.

So why not begin transforming habits now and save our landfill?

The Plastic-Free Challenge is a volunteer-based program that can be adapted by homeowners, businesses, institutions and the city.

The program is a partnership between the City of Sault Ste. Marie and Clean North and designed to change the thinking and habits community-wide with the goal of reducing plastic use.

The Choose to Refuse program has all the educational information, the pledge and tips on how to reduce plastic use and help the environment. It will also include information that allows volunteers to complete a self-audit of its existing plastic use and recommendations or suggestions on how to reduce that through alternative product use, whether in the home, at a business or at an institution.