After 30 years in the newspaper business, I have never experienced a local campaign that has seen such a tight race between two candidates, both of whom are well respected in the community and worthy of taking Sault Ste. Marie's message to our nation's capital.

Article content From the time The Sault Star was put to bed in the wee hours Tuesday after most of the election ballots had been counted until the moment Elections Canada posted the final poll numbers late Wednesday, I felt a little incomplete.

Article content It was almost like being half dressed. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Dead heat election race like covering no other Back to video I can’t imagine what it felt like for Terry Sheehan and Sonny Spina, the top runners in Sault Ste. Marie’s federal election race, in a dead heat to bring the community’s voice to Ottawa with Canada’s next government. After 30 years in the newspaper business, I have never experienced a local campaign that has seen such a tight race between two candidates, both of whom are well respected in the community and worthy of taking Sault Ste. Marie’s message to our nation’s capital. In the end, Sault Ste. Marie has returned Sheehan to Ottawa. Nationally, the Liberals will also return with a minority government, almost identical to what government had been prior to the start of the campaign a little more than a month ago. So what has this election taught us? It has taught us that elections can be held during pandemics safely, albeit many argue that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should never have called the election to begin with. Our first-past-the-post system has also taught us that more Canadians than not are pleased with Trudeau’s handling of the pandemic and wants him to continue with his plan to ‘build back better for all Canadians.’ Furthermore, it has taught us that Canadians are divided. This is the fifth minority federal government elected over the past seven elections. In the wee hours after most of the ballots were counted there were 18 ridings across the country that were in such a tight race that a winner couldn’t be determined until all the special ballots were counted. Sault Ste. Marie was among that group.

Article content That should send the message to Ottawa that Canadians want politicians of all stripes to work together, as they had been at the outset of the pandemic, now almost two years ago. Governing will be about compromises and working with other parties to create a stronger Canada. Ultimately, Sault Ste. Marie’s voice is the same. With only 267 votes separating the Liberal incumbent and the second-time Conservative challenger, the overall picture shows that voters are divided on which plan best serves Canadians. And in a minority government, Trudeau will need to enlist the support of others if he wants to move Canada forward, as he professed during the 35-day election campaign. Some of his promises will be easy to partner up. For instance, the $10 per day national child care support will get the support of the NDP who also want to cut costs, return women to the workforce and make life easier for Canadians, especially those who may be disadvantaged. Ditto for affordable housing plans and improvements to health care. Plans to attack climate change were in all party platforms but differences between the best way how to achieve those goals are somewhat different and we will be watching to see what ‘tweaks’ are made to get future legislation to pass. Reconciliation will also be on the front burner and an issue closely watched by Indigenous communities and Canadians as a whole. The Liberals promised $18 billion over five years in their April budget , the Conservatives promised to right the wrongs and the New Democrats wanted to fully fund the search for all unmarked graves at former residential schools.

Article content The most notable differences between the parties focus on economic recovery and jobs. The Liberals says they’ve got Canadians’ backs as the country emerges from the pandemic, promising continued supports like rent and wage subsidies for businesses. Here too, the NDP made similar promises of continued programming until the pandemic is declared over. The Conservatives were critical of Liberal spending and focused their platform on balancing the budget over the next decade by creating more jobs and phasing out the pandemic programming. These are just a few examples of what we may see emerge from Ottawa in the coming weeks and months ahead. It’s also interesting to note that none of the party leaders made an appearance in Sault Ste. Marie during the election campaign. This is the second election in a row that that has occurred. I believe this showed that the parties were focused on the key larger urban centres to secure their ballots there, leaving the candidates and their teams to fend for themselves to lock in local voters. Moving forward let us all remember that candidates who put their names forward in an election do so because of the love of their community, their country. I expect we won’t see the last of these candidates. They will continue to contribute to Sault Ste. Marie in one form or another, whether it be through volunteer work, sitting as a board member or just helping the city grow and prosper. And for that, we thank them all for their service and dedication to Sault Ste. Marie. It’s what makes our community a great place to live, work and play. Elaine Della-Mattia is The Sault Star’s political reporter.

