Deal geared to speed up firefighting cost recovery
Problems arise if a property owner’s insurance company dodges claim
Fighting a structure fire can leave the Prince Township Volunteer Fire Department with a sizeable dent in its budget if a property owner’s insurance company quibbles over paying the claim.
But at the February council meeting, which took place on Zoom, council passed Bylaw 2021-04 to enter the township into an agreement with Fire Marque.
The agreement permits Fire Marque to handle negotiations with insurance companies on the township’s behalf to speed up cost recovery.
The agreement will give Fire Marque 30 per cent of any funds it recovers for the township.
All four councillors voted for the agreement, but Mayor Ken Lamming voted no, pointing to Schedule B, Section 10 of the bylaw, which he said would permit the township to add fire suppression costs to a property owner’s tax bill if the insurance company denied the claim.
Prince CAO Peggy Greco explained that section was necessary, because an insurance company might deny a claim if it knew that the property owner would not otherwise have to pay the costs.
In past years, the township has covered the fire department’s costs for fighting a structure fire if the property owner’s insurance policy did not include fire protection.
Fire Marque is a privately owned Canadian company with expertise in fire insurance issues. It is licenced in all province and territories.
Meanwhile, council passed Bylaw 2021-08, which permit extreme terrain vehicles with six wheels (XTVs) and off-road motorcycles (ORMs) to travel on the shoulders of municipal roads, provided the operator has a driver’s licence.
Bylaw 2021-08 replaces Bylaw 2015-25, which permitted only two types of off-road vehicles on township roads: ATVs, which are straddled, and UTVs, in which the rider and passenger sit side-by-side.
Bylaw 2021-08 does not apply to the east side of Town Line and the south side of Base Line, which are within Sault Ste. Marie’s city limits.