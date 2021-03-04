





Dearth of LTC recreational therapists unhealthy: TRO Province says it’s provided extra support during pandemic

Article content Ontario’s recreational therapists urge the province to get moving to beef up their rosters in long-term care facilities. A year into the pandemic, many long-term care residents are living without the “necessary” therapeutic recreation programs they need to sustain sound quality of life, a problem primarily sparked by staffing shortages, says Sault Ste. Marie recreational therapist Heidi Slotegraaf. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Dearth of LTC recreational therapists unhealthy: TRO Back to video “Every year, my workplace says, ‘What is on your wish list?’ And, I tell them every year, I say, ‘I wish I had more staff,’” says Slotegraaf, program and support services supervisor at Ontario Finnish Resthome Association. “We just need more recreational therapists out there.” Therapeutic Recreation Ontario, of which Slotegraaf serves as marketing committee chair, says the province’s Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission recognized earlier this year that the long-term care system has an obligation to support “quality lives” for residents and, in mid-December, Premier Doug Ford made funding announcements following recommendations from the report. This focused specifically on increased staffing of personal support workers, registered nurses and registered practical nurses. Therapeutic recreation professionals were not included.

Article content “It would be wonderful if there were more resources, such as funding for staffing in the envelope where recreational therapists and paid out of,” Slotegraaf told the Sault Star in an interview this week. “And the envelope doesn’t really get a boost very often. It’s very minimal. All aspects of the residents’ care is very important, but my focus today is that one envelope.” Therapeutic recreation professionals, Slotegraaf said, are crucial in supporting the emotional, social and mental, well-being of long-term care residents and, with increased social isolation, visiting restrictions, anxiety and physical health issues intensified in long-term care homes during COVID-19 lockdowns, their work is needed now more than ever. Slotegraaf points to therapeutic recreation professionals’ role in helping residents with early forms of Alzheimer’s disease or demential overcome “barriers to leisure.” “So they can’t remember when to go to something or where to go to something or how to do something … And that’s where recreational therapists come in,” she said. “We remind them with patience and calmness, ‘Yes, this is where you go for this. And this is what we’re going to do today. And, here, let me help you do that,’ so that they can participate fully.” Other residents, who perhaps once were avid readers, may now have a vision impairment. “That was their hobby, their passion, (it) brought them joy. Now, they can’t do it anymore,” Slotegraaf said.

Article content “So, what do we do? Get residents books on tape, equipment, set them up.” The Ministry of Long-Term Care says it is equally “committed” to the safety, dignity and well-being of residents in long-term care homes. “Every resident has a plan of care that evolves with their care needs. It includes care for medical, nursing, personal support, dietary, recreational, social, religious and spiritual needs,” ministry spokesperson Mark Nesbitt told the Sault Star Thursday. In fact, last November, the Ontario Workforce Reserve for Senior Support was launched to recruit, train and deploy, individuals as resident support aides to support long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. These individuals assist health-care providers and help residents with daily living activities, including assistance during meal times and nutrition breaks or with the co-ordination of visits and support with technology or recreational activities. “We are continuing to recruit as many resident support aides as possible to be quickly trained and deployed to long-term care homes,” Nesbitt said. In late February, the Ontario government allocated $4 million to train new personal support workers. Rozalyn Werner-Arcé, Therapeutic Recreation Ontario executive director, says recreation therapists are often overlooked because their designation is not seen on the same level as that of personal support workers. “We’re not diminishing the work that personal support workers do,” she said. “What we are saying is that we have equally important, but very different roles to play in ensuring long-term care residents have a good quality of life they deserve. That includes daily support for their physical needs but also their social, emotional and mental health needs.”

Article content At Slotegraaf’s 63-bed site, there are two recreational therapists working at reduced, full-time hours “because we need more bodies on the floor.” Two work days and part-time staff fill in evenings and weekends. As per provincial directives, long-term care facilities must provide activities, recreation and social activities, throughout the week, including days, evenings and weekends. “Now you take your money and you try to create a schedule to fulfill that mandate,” Slotegraaf said. “There’s places where you’re the one person for the whole place.” Slotegraaf, at OFFRA for 23 years and in her current post since 2010, said Therapeutic Recreation Ontario will continue to lobby the province for increased funding. “I just hope they hear us,” she said. jougler@postmedia.com On Twitter: @JeffreyOugler

