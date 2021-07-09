‘Different’ reasons for COVID-19 vax holdouts: Algoma Public Health

Province to supply public health units with sociodemographic data on those who’ve had a jab

Algoma Public Health awaits sociodemographic data from the province identifying those who’ve had a jab in a bid to support further vaccine outreach.

Voluntarily collected information to be shared with public health units will cover race, ethnic origin, language, household income and household size.

There are various groups that haven’t yet been immunized, for “different” reasons, says APH medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Loo.

“Some groups want more information or time to make their decision,” she told The Sault Star Friday. “Others haven’t yet been able to book or make it to a clinic yet, whether due to time, resources, or other barriers like transportation. And some just haven’t gotten around to it yet.”

Officials say this sociodemographic information can’t be used for purposes other than the vaccine rollout.

“Our strategy is to work with community partners to address these different issues, and help more people get immunized,” Loo said.

More than 74,000 Algoma District residents — nearly 80 per cent — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Algoma’s uptake and coverage rates are “very comparable” to that of the province and other public health units, Loo said. More than 78 per cent of Ontario adults have received their first dose and the province wants to reach more.

The local health unit is pushing for “the highest coverage possible” with a goal of 80 to 90 per cent of Algoma residents vaccinated.

“The threshold for herd immunity is not yet certain,” Loo said earlier. “How the virus spreads continues to change, and we are still learning more everyday about how effective vaccines are in the real world, especially against newer variants.”