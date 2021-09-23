A native of Sault Ste. Marie who served as a federal Alberta Conservative MP since 2015 has been ousted by an NDP newcomer.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Blake Desjarlais, who is Metis, was declared the winner in Edmonton Griesbach, held by Kerry Diotte since the riding was created.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Diotte loses Edmonton seat Back to video

The race was too close to call Monday night.

During his federal tenure, Diotte served as a member of the parliamentary standing committee on human resources, skills and social development and the status of persons with disabilities.

Prior to federal politics, he logged one term on Edmonton city council and, before that, worked as an Edmonton Sun journalist and wrote for newsmagazines, such as Maclean’s. Diotte also reported for a CBC television affiliate.

Diotte’s late brother, Bob, was also a journalist, serving at The Sault Star from 1963 to 1965 before entering the federal civil service.

— with files from The Canadian Press