Drivers take heed on Trans Canada highway

Patricia Baker warns of the dangers of the Trans Canada Highway.

Recently, there have been several major collisions on Trans-Canada Highway 17 between Sault Ste. Marie and Heyden Ontario. There have been casualties, life threatening injuries and suffering in the aftermath.

Article content This highway is the only one to take travelers across Canada. It is busier than it has ever been. Upgrades have been done over the years which have included rerouting sections of the highway and widening others to include passing lanes. The Trans Canada Highway runs from coast to coast and the section I am referring to is mainly a two-lane, with paved shoulders with a fog line and a number of passing lanes. Especially in the summer months, it is very busy with transports, vehicles pulling their RVs, motorcycles, passenger cars, logging trucks and cyclists on the shoulders. In winter months, recreational traffic use is down but travelers, commercial and commuters are all vying for their place on the highway. Throw in unpredictable conditions caused by heavy snow flurries, ice and reduced to no visibility in snowstorms. The speed limit in the southbound lane is 90 km/hour until the Sault city limits then it is reduced to 80 km. then 70 km per hour. So, one can well imagine at peak traffic times, drivers get impatient, which impairs their ability to concentrate on the road. In addition to this, a vehicle going 90 km/hour, which is the speed limit, can pose an irritation to those behind who want to go faster. With heavy traffic going in both directions, there is little opportunity to pass because this impatient driver must first cross over into the oncoming lane to do so. This impatient driver, who may or may not arrive at their destination with any significant savings in time, have placed all the vehicles around them in a “collision in the making” scenario.

Article content Not only must they judge the distance the oncoming vehicles are traveling at, but they must know for sure they have enough time to make this pass safely. Once the decision is made to pass, there are split seconds to fall back and regroup. Miscalculation can be a deadly consequence of one’s impatience and inability to look at the bigger picture. Instead, just try to sit back and enjoy the ride. Remember the driver ahead of you can see you just itching to pass. This is a distraction for them, constantly looking in their side or rear-view mirrors, eyes off the road and in seconds they can be over the centre line into oncoming traffic. There’s your head on collision and chain reaction. A disaster involving fatalities, all because of impatient drivers who take chances to get somewhere fast on a two-lane highway. Trans Canada Highway 17 East from the Sault to Sudbury Ontario is four-lane to just past the turn off to St. Joseph Island. Then it is two-lane with passing lanes until just west of Sudbury. The speed limit is 90 km/hr. But at least on a four lane, drivers can go the speed limit and others can pass at lightning speed if they are so inclined. It is not so on a two lane. Trans Canada Highway 17 North/West from Sault Ste. Marie to Thunder Bay has passing lanes, but it is a two-lane for much of the journey. It is remote, gas stations becoming few and far between the further along the journey drivers go. I have been travelling this stretch of Highway 17 North between the Sault and Heyden; a 15 km distance on a daily basis for forty-six years. We live in the snow belt up here and six months of winter driving on a two lane has been a challenge.

Article content I have a 4-wheel drive, leave the house early with time to spare and drive according to the conditions. If I can’t see where I am going because of blowing snow, I use my four-way flashers, low beams and follow the snowbanks. If the highway has been closed because of severe winter weather, I do not disobey the closure but stay with family and friends instead of trying to get through. This does not happen often, but it is my understanding that if you choose to proceed through a “highway closed” sign, you have no insurance and if you get stuck the onus and expense is on you to get out. Not worth it. But spring, summer and fall are also a challenge on this stretch and in my opinion this highway is no longer able to handle the amount of traffic it sees on a daily basis. Then add all the commuters from the communities of Goulais River, Havilland, Harmony (Sault North) and beyond who are on their way to work in the Sault. Monday to Friday early mornings are of particular concern as hundreds of vehicles make their way to town. I have waited as long as ten minutes some mornings to access the highway from where I live in the Heyden area. As vehicles line up behind me to pull out, the pressure mounts to just get out there, thus possibly taking an unsafe chance. Once out and on my way to town, the speed limit here being 90 km/hour, I set my speed between 90 and 95 km/hour in summer if the traffic is moving at those speeds, which it usually is. But I still have vehicles sitting on my rear bumper just itching to pass. It is like they are trying to push me ahead and out of the way. It is unnerving to say the least and I have even had drivers give me the finger at the lights at Fourth Line because I “held” them up.

Article content Off they go with the green light, speeding in what has become a 70 km/hour zone. What on earth is so important for a driver to take a chance to pass me and require a speed of up to 120 km/hour to get by me? Also in this mix are the commuters going home after nights shifts to the Sault North communities. In winter, speeds aren’t as fast and conditions are much different, but the impatience, speeding and intimidation from some drivers make the commute an unsafe one. I have had pick up trucks with large plows on the front sitting on my bumper in snowstorms. If my front tires get in a rut on the highway and it pulls me either into oncoming traffic or toward the shoulder, that truck behind could kill me if a collision occurred. There is little margin for error on this highway. There are fog lines, some passing lanes but not rumble strips or sleeper lines to prevent a drowsy driver from falling asleep at the wheel. Many areas are in poor condition with cracks and patched areas. There are few straight and long areas to enable safe passing, lots of curves, very few rest areas and gas stations. But this part of the Trans Canada from the Sault to Wawa has some of the most beautiful scenery in the world. Like I said I have been driving this part of the Trans Canada for 46 years, I know every crack in the pavement, what to watch for with wildlife darting out, and how to be alert and observant. But what I still can’t get my head around are these drivers who are aggressive, so much so their behaviour behind the wheel borders on road rage. They intimidate by following too close. They try to pass when there isn’t enough time to do so.

Article content When they do pass, some rev their engines, cut back in too close, and by doing so make that ego charged statement that you have pissed them off royally. Their reasoning is a blur just like they are because there is no logic to their behaviour other than domination of the road. It is dangerous, it intimidates, it puts other drivers in an altered state of alertness, it creates more frequent margins of error, it creates an element of indecision, and it makes way for the perfect storm on a busy two-lane highway. Over the years, us locals have seen this perfect storm bring so much pain and suffering to those who were swept into it because they were at the wrong place at the wrong time. Some serious thinking and commitment need to go into reconstructing Trans Canada Highway 17 from Sault Ste. Marie to Wawa and on to Thunder Bay. It is in dire need of attention because it is a very busy corridor that has been in critical condition for a long time. To leave this as status quo by patching here and patching there is not going to solve the much more dire forecast. Without major upgrades, the collisions of yesterday, today and in the future have one striking result in common; the potential to become more deadly as time passes. “Then you have the drivers who think they own the road, by speeding, intimidating, dumping responsibility and just being assholes. They pose more danger and risk than any of the other variables including the highway itself.”

