Ward 2 Coun. Luke Dufour says additional staff will result n quicker clean up of derelict properties, something that will benefit neighbourhoods with declining assessment values.

Article content The time is ripe for the City of Sault Ste. Marie to clamp down on property standards and ensure that neighbourhood property values are not negatively affected by derelict and unkept buildings, says Coun. Luke Dufour. With Sault Ste. Marie real estate values spiking, now is the time for the city to bring on a part-time bylaw officer and additional staff lawyer to protect the law-abiding property owners who care for their property, he said. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Dufour pushes for more staff to aid in bylaw clean-up efforts Back to video Dufour was the mover behind two resolutions passed by council Monday to address the rise and presence of vacant buildings across the city, especially those in neighbourhoods with stagnate and declining property values. It’s a mission the Ward 2 councillor has been on since first elected and one he vows to continue to advocate for until the properties are brought up to standard or torn down. “We need to get these buildings demolished or developed and in order to do that we need to access the tools to be successful,” he told city council.

Article content Dufour had attempted to fund both an additional lawyer and a bylaw officer to the city’s staff at budget time, but was turned down because council didn’t want to add costs to the levy. But he’s been working with senior city staff to try to find other ways to fund the additional personnel and thinks he may have a solution. Currently, the city budgets $491,000 for external legal fees annually. That money is used to obtain specialized legal advice or help with the overflow of work in the legal department. Dufour proposes that the legal department present information showing how their budget would change if the contracted legal work was completed in house rather than seeking assistance from outside counsel. He hopes that an additional lawyer can be added to the city’s staff with the funding that corresponds to the decrease in the contracted legal counsel budget for 2021. Adjustments for 2022 could be made during next year’s budget deliberations. Additionally, a second resolution calls on the building department to pen a report on a method of funding a part-time by-law officer position for 2021, potentially from a vacant buildings registration fee, administration fee from contracted services for compliance and additional adjustments being made during the 2022 budget. Dufour said that a 15 per cent administration fee is tacked on to work orders and property taxes for non-compliant property owners and this money could be filtered back into the system.

Article content “We’re not creating a revenue stream for law abiding property owners,” he said. “It’s those who are ignoring the orders and not completing the work that the city has to complete who will be paying for this. The city will add the cost of the work, plus a 15-per-cent administration fee to the tax bills and they tend to be the vacant or derelict buildings. We’re not talking about the productive assets of the community here.” In 2019, with one bylaw enforcement officer, the requisitioned 97 jobs. When a second bylaw enforcement officer was added in 2020, that number grew to 247 buildings, he said. When a complaint about a property is filed with the city, an inspection is conducted. If the property is in non-compliance with bylaw property standards an order is issued to the owner. The owner has two weeks to appeal. A re-inspection is completed at a later date to ensure the work was completed. If not, a work requisition is filed and the city reaches out to vendors on record to rectify the order. The costs of doing so, plus the 15 per cent fee is added to the property’s tax bill. City council will receive reports within a few months that could spell out how the two positions are funded, or, whether his idea has potential. Dufour calls it a win-win situation. Neighbourhoods with derelict buildings and vacant property owners will see improvements to the eyesores, or in the worst scenarios, the buildings will be torn down. Law-abiding property owners will see an increase in the value of their homes and neighbourhoods.

Article content “This has been an issue for an ongoing time. We’ve seen the improvements over the past year and the numbers tell the story but this area has been underserviced for a long time and the backlog needs to be dealt with. It’s a multi-year effort,” he said. City CAO Malcolm White said both departments will examine Dufour’s funding suggestion through the new lens and report back to council on its feasibility. He said that at first blush, the idea may be feasible, although he noted that there will always been some external legal work required to deal with matters with a specific expertise. “We have noted in a few studies that dealing with the derelict buildings would help with the quality of life in our community,” he said. “And this has been a focus of this council.” More than a year ago, city council established an Integrated Municipal Enforcement Team (IMET). The goal is to have an integrated approach to dealing with enforcement issues and improve property standards. White said that while some issues may revolve around property standards, other elements that fall under the jurisdiction of fire and police, mental health or addictions may also come into play. Dufour said he believes the committee is doing its job but the additional staff will improve statistics even more and improve the quality of life in some neighbourhoods. “I believe it is imperative that we don’t wait for another budget cycle to deal with this,” he said.

