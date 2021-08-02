Early bird gets the worm
Article content
A crow takes advantage of post-rain conditions at a downtown Sault Ste. Marie lawn Sunday, securing a scrumptious dinner. This bird and its feathered friends may have easier access to worms this week as well, as a chance of thundershowers is predicted for Tuesday, The Weather Network reports.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
Early bird gets the worm Back to video
Advertisement
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.