Early bird gets the worm

Jeffrey Ougler
Aug 02, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
0803 sm a1 worm

A crow takes advantage of post-rain conditions at a downtown Sault Ste. Marie lawn Sunday, securing a scrumptious dinner. This bird and its feathered friends may have easier access to worms this week as well, as a chance of thundershowers is predicted for Tuesday, The Weather Network reports.

