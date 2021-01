Article content

Algoma Public Health reports eight new cases of COVID-19.

Six cases are from Sault Ste. Marie and area and two are from Central and East Algoma. All are self-isolating.

In all, 118 cases have been reported in Algoma, 51 of which remain active.

Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly.