Election Notes

Home ownership should be affordable and available, said incumbent Liberal candidate Terry Sheehan.

“We have seen an even greater acceleration in the housing shortage recently, including here in Sault Ste. Marie. We have a real plan to combat this shortage including a substantial investment to build new homes and repair existing ones and make a sizable, impactful addition to the complement of homes in the country and right here in Sault Ste. Marie.”

He said a re-elected Liberal government will move forward with a three-part housing plan.

A home for everyone will unlock home ownership, build and repair more homes and protect purchasers’ rights.

Sheehan said the plan builds on the work the Liberal government has done since 2015, including helping more than two million Canadians have a safe and affordable place to call home, build thousands of new homes and introduce the First Time Home Buyer Incentive.

NDP’s plan to quicken action on climate change

NDP challenger Marie Morin-Strom is inviting area residents to show support for quicker action on climate change.

She says a New Democrat government will eliminate fossil fuel subsidies and reinvest those dollars to unleash Canada’s renewable energy potential while creating good, sustainable jobs.

Morin-Strom believes Sault Ste. Marie and area residents are frustrated with the slow pace of action on climate change.

“For decades, Canadians have seen successive Liberal and Conservative governments pay lip-service to the threat of climate change while continuing to subsidize the oil and gas industry with public money, she said.