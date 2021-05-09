Elliot Lake FHT vaccination clinic to get more vaccines this month

Article content

The Elliot Lake Family Health Team’s COVID-19 vaccination program will be expanding in the coming weeks.

Nancy Ewen, Elliot Lake Family Health Team executive director, said the ELFHT received about 451 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech version of the vaccine for the Thursday and Friday clinics at the Collins Hall.

The ELFHT has lowered the age group for the vaccines. They are now taking appointments from people aged 65 years and up.

Ewen says they have been calling those who called for appointment, but when the ELFHT calls many are not home. She says they have called some of them for their appointment time several times, but no one answers.

“We’re trying.”

The week of May 10, they expect to receive 538 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech version.

The weeks of May 17 and 24, they expected to receive 718 doses for each week.

Ewen says if they do not get the Pfizer-BioNTech version, it would be the Moderna version, neither of which have controversy.

Last week, they received 372 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but they were able to get 10 more doses that went into local arms.

The clinics have been going well.

“We’re very excited, and very happy that we are getting more vaccine because it will help us get through to the young group quicker.

“We don’t know anything about the second doses yet.”

She says they might be able start booking for the second doses at the end of June, but they have not received information on that yet.

The vaccinations are by appointment only. To get an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, call the ELFHT at 705-461-8882.