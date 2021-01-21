Elliot Lake Ice-Fishing Derby cancelled

Article content

The 2021 Elliot Lake Ice Fishing Derby, planned for Saturday, Feb. 13, has been cancelled as a result of the Ontario government’s renewed state of emergency and the 28-day stay-at-home order.

While the 28-day stay-at-home order is to expire on Feb. 12, it would have allowed only a few hours for anglers to register, also there was no guarantee it would not be extended.

The 14th Elliot Lake Ice Fishing Derby was to take place on Horne Lake.

This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, participation was to be restricted to a maximum of 90 anglers on the ice. In addition, it was restricted to anglers from East Algoma, Spanish to Sault Ste. Marie.

Darla Hennessey, and organizer of the event for the city, says when they cancelled the event they had 40 anglers pre-registered.

Hennessey has contacted all those who pre-registered and told them they would be getting reimbursed for the registration fee within two weeks.