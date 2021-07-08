An Elliot Lake lawyer has received a prestigious award from the Law Society of Ontario.

Douglas Elliott, born and raised in the city east of Sault Ste. Marie, was recently presented with a Doctor of Laws honoris causa (LLD). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was virtual. Elliott is a partner with Cambridge Law firm (Elliot Lake branch).

Elliot Lake lawyer known for fighting for minority rights feted

The Law Society awards honorary doctorates each year in recognition of “outstanding achievements in the legal profession, the rule of law or the cause of justice.”

“Mr. Elliott has spent much of his career successfully fighting for minority rights. His dedication and passion have delivered access to justice for many Canadians. His advocacy does not stop at legal work – he is a dedicated and engaged community activist,” said Teresa Donnelly, Law Society treasurer.

Elliott, 64 received a BA from the University of Western Ontario in 1979, an LL.B. from the University of Toronto in 1982 and was called to the bar in 1984.

He is well known for his work on landmark constitutional cases, such as those involving same-sex marriage, and is also a leader in the field of class actions, involving some of the largest recoveries against the Crown.

He won the largest Canadian class action trial judgement, valued at $50 million, in an action brought by a group of gay and lesbian Canadians seeking CPP survivor’s pensions against the federal government. He played a key role in the national hepatitis C team that secured a $1.5-billion settlement from the federal and provincial governments.