Elliot Lake lawyer known for fighting for minority rights feted
Law Society of Ontario recognizes Douglas Elliott
An Elliot Lake lawyer has received a prestigious award from the Law Society of Ontario.
Douglas Elliott, born and raised in the city east of Sault Ste. Marie, was recently presented with a Doctor of Laws honoris causa (LLD). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was virtual. Elliott is a partner with Cambridge Law firm (Elliot Lake branch).
The Law Society awards honorary doctorates each year in recognition of “outstanding achievements in the legal profession, the rule of law or the cause of justice.”
“Mr. Elliott has spent much of his career successfully fighting for minority rights. His dedication and passion have delivered access to justice for many Canadians. His advocacy does not stop at legal work – he is a dedicated and engaged community activist,” said Teresa Donnelly, Law Society treasurer.
Elliott, 64 received a BA from the University of Western Ontario in 1979, an LL.B. from the University of Toronto in 1982 and was called to the bar in 1984.
He is well known for his work on landmark constitutional cases, such as those involving same-sex marriage, and is also a leader in the field of class actions, involving some of the largest recoveries against the Crown.
He won the largest Canadian class action trial judgement, valued at $50 million, in an action brought by a group of gay and lesbian Canadians seeking CPP survivor’s pensions against the federal government. He played a key role in the national hepatitis C team that secured a $1.5-billion settlement from the federal and provincial governments.
“When you get an honour like this, it’s you that being honoured, but, of course, over the years you’ve had help from lots of people to do the work that you do,” said Elliott. “I couldn’t do it single-handedly.”
The award is usually presented “in the twilight of your career, and it’s a very rare honour,” Elliott said.
The society presents only four such degrees; there are some 57,000 practising lawyers in Ontario.
“It’s not like winning the lottery, but it’s close,” Elliott said.
Elliott said he’s the first lawyer in Elliot Lake to receive the award and the first “openly gay man” to be recognized.
“It’s a huge honour,” he added. “It was quite unexpected. It’s so unusual it’s like winning an Academy Award. You never think you’re going to get that kind of recognition when you’re a kid from a small town.
“It’s recognition of a lifetime worth of work is really what it is.”
Elliott was a law student in Toronto when the notorious “bathhouse raids” took place there in 1981, and he joined in protests.
“I worried that maybe I was going to get arrested and my law career was going to be over before I even got started,” he said.
“Even when I was in law school … I still would never have dreamed that the Law Society would think that it was a good idea to honour a gay lawyer. It just would never have occurred to me that they would think that was a good thing.”
At ceremonies, a member of the Law Society places the ceremonial hood on the award recipient’s head.
Elliot Lake’s newest lawyer Tim Phelan, 25, who works for Cambridge Law’s local branch, did the honours.
“It was the first time that (Phelan) got to wear his barrister’s robe since he got called to the bar,” said Elliott.
“It was a nice moment, and I think it was a nice moment for him, too.
“We’re very lucky to have him carrying on in Elliot Lake because we need the young professionals here.”