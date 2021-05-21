Employers add summer jobs with $2M of federal government funding
This year’s record-breaking number of job opportunities will help young Canadians discover different careers, gain meaningful experiences, and save up for school, said MP Terry Sheehan.
Federal government funding of more than $2 million has created 585 jobs for youth in Sault Ste. Marie this summer.
Sault MP Terry Sheehan said the Canada Student Jobs program offers employers in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors funding for 75 per cent of student wages – an increase from the program’s former 50 per cent in order to offer extra assistance during the pandemic.
He referred to the success of the program to Chamber of Commerce members during an annual fireside chat — this year hosted virtually — on Friday.
Sheehan said that in response to the ongoing pandemic, the government is giving employers increased flexibility to hire youth to work on a full-time or part-time basis, as well as beyond the summer months, with some placements extending to February 2022.
The federal government’s 2021 budget also proposes to invest an additional $5.7 billion over the next five years to help young Canadians purse and complete their education, acquire new skills and access more work opportunities.
“This is on top of the $7.4 billion already invested in young Canadians during the pandemic,” he said.
“This past year, young people all over Canada have been navigating a very challenging path due to the COVID-19 crisis, including youth in Sault Ste. Marie. Right now, many young people in Sault Ste. Marie are looking for safe and secure job opportunities. With this record-setting number of job opportunities, the Canada Summer Jobs program will be there to help youth earn money, grow professionally, and move forward in their lives. I strongly encourage young people in Sault Ste. Marie who are looking for work to go to job bank and check out the Canada Summer Jobs opportunities available for them in our community,” Sheehan said.
Across Canada, more than 50,000 applications were received for funding, representing more than 240,000 jobs requested. In total, 42,700 projects have received funding, creating 152,000 job opportunities, some of which began as early as the end of April.