EMS sees rise in opioid-related calls

The Sault Star

Algoma Public Health and Sault Ste. Marie Paramedic Services is warning anyone who uses street drugs to take extra precautions.

EMS reports that there has been a rise is opioid related EMS calls.

APH is also asking all members of the community to continue their support for residents at risk of opioid poisonings and their loved ones.

“Every week across Algoma we monitor suspected opioid poisonings, confirmed opioid poisonings and EMS responses to opioid poisoning events using three separate databases. We consider an alert to be triggered when we see counts above a certain limit that is calculated based on the previous 12 weeks of data,” said Amanda Perri, Epidemiologist at APH.

“Sault Ste. Marie Paramedic Service has noted an increase in opioid-related calls for the week of May 30 – June 5, 2021” says Daniel Langevin, Deputy Chief Paramedic Services.

Street drugs can be mixed with dangerous substances, like fentanyl, that can cause an opioid poisoning. You may not be able to taste, smell or see it.