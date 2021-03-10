





Article content The City of Sault Ste. Marie has run out of gas – or, in this case, funding to keep an environmental co-ordinator on staff to help implement its greenhouse gas reduction plan. Tom Vair, deputy CAO of community development and enterprise services, said two-year funding provided by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities to staff the position was depleted in March. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Environmental co-ordinator position sits empty as committee launches Back to video The city is currently examining options on how to fill the role with a contract position in the short-term while it looks for a long-term solution, he said. Duties that were included in the role are now being handled by other staff in the department, Vair said. “We’re taking on that work in this department until we can get some additional assistance with that role,” he said. “We’re not putting this issue on the back burner. It’s an important topic and it will continue to be addressed.” The revelation about the loss of position came last week during the Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce fireside chat with Mayor Christian Provenzano.

Article content Provenzano said plans always move forward quicker with staff assigned to support those programs and it is a position he wants to see filled. The challenge, he said, is that FutureSSM has allowed the city to focus on a number of issues to a greater degree than it had in the past and, to keep moving forward, new funding sources need to be found or to operate within the existing levy. Provenzano said he strongly supports the council-approved greenhouse reduction plan and staff will continue to push it forward with the assistance of the new committee established. “I have strong faith in that group. It’s a good group. There is a lot of passion on that committee and I will play a supportive role,” he said. Vair said the city has being doing its best to keep the tax levy down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that is part of the approach on how to get through 2021 and look ahead for the future. Meanwhile, the greenhouse gas reduction committee struck by city council several weeks ago held its first meeting Tuesday. Coun. Donna Hilsinger has been appointed chair of the committee and local citizen Jaime Graham vice chair. Hilsinger could not be reached Wednesday for comment. While the first meeting set the groundwork for the committee, reviewed terms of reference, procedures and provided an overview of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction plan approved by council, the next meeting will delve deeper into the committee with a strategy session.

Article content Vair said he anticipates committee members to share ideas, develop a plan that will allow the public to have input and help achieve the plan’s goals and develop community engagement methods. Processes will also be developed to launch the Green Initiatives Program that will allow city groups or non-profit organizations apply for funding to aid in green initiatives. The fund has an annual amount of $50,000. In December, city council unanimously approved its Sault Ste. Marie Community Greenhouse Gas Reduction Plan 2020-2030. The city’s goal for GHG reduction is net zero by 2050. The plan calls for a staged approach to achieve the goal, and will focus on a GHG reduction target of 10 per cent corporate and 5 per cent community between 2020–2030, with an increasing scale of reduction target between 2030 and 2050. The plan, described as a living document will require regular review and updating throughout the process, she said, to incorporate advancements in technology, additional funding mechanisms and legislative initiatives. The plan was developed through a large consultation process that included more than 300 comments from community stakeholders, surveys, an open house and pop-up events held pre-COVID. Data show that Sault Ste. Marie had 1.5 million tonnes of greenhouse gases emitted in 2017, with one per cent of that attributed to the Corporation of the City of Sault Ste. Marie. The majority of the emissions – 69 per cent – were attributed to industry and a further 12 per cent to road transportation, similar to emissions produced elsewhere. Eight guiding principles will be used to reduce emissions and reach target goals. Those guiding principles include affordability, accountability, education, community pride, economic development, environmental/habitat protection, health and food security. The City of Sault Ste. Marie has been engaging in ‘greener’ activities since the inception of the Green Committee in 2007.

