‘Fair play’ for health workers: Unifor

The Fair Play For All Health Care Workers Respect Us, Protect Us, Pay Us rally was held outside the office of local Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario cabinet member Ross Romano.

“We want fair pay for all workers,” Unifor Local 1359 vice-president Kelly Janes said. “We want them to respect us, to protect us and to pay us. It’s as simple as that.”

In October of last year, the Doug Ford government introduced a $3 an hour pandemic pay for six months to personal support workers in long-term care and hospitals, but those at the rally contend the government didn’t include enough workers in the pandemic pay.

Unifor supports the fact PSWs are receiving the pay benefit; but they’re upset the government excluded many frontline workers who have carried Ontario through COVID-19.

“The Ford government has divided us in that pay raise to PSWs as they have not recognized anybody outside the PSW,” registered practical nurse Maria Church said. “That tells me they have no clue what the staff does in the nursing home.”

“In the hospital sector, in the long-term care sector, in the home sector, retirement home sectors it’s a team and one can’t do their job without the other,” Janes added. “It’s caused some divisiveness when you’re a PSW making almost as much an RPN and an RPN has a license to protect.”

The pandemic pay has been extended until Oct. 31 of this year.

Church is also the president of Unifor Local 4685 at the FJ Davey Nursing Home and a Behavior Report RPN at the home.