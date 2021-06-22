Farmers’ market season takes root
Council OK’s use of 12-sided Sowerby barn
Iron Bridge – The door has cracked open on public access in Huron Shores.
Council has authorized use of a famous 12-sided barn in Sowerby (Ward 2) for the 2021 farmers’ market season.
The request to open what is known as the Cordukes/Weber barn was made by the Sowerby Heritage Centre Committee.
To operate during the current pandemic, the committee must meet COVID-19 protocols established by Algoma Public Health and adhere to all provincial orders and guidelines. The Farmers’ Market happens Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1410 Basswood Lake Rd., west of Iron Bridge. The first market took place June 19.
The Cordukes/Weber barn, built in 1919, is one of only three 12-sided barns in Canada. Huron Shores is home to another of that select group, the Round Barn located at 131 Brownlee Rd., (Maple Ridge).
On another access-related note, Huron Shores announced that its municipal office in Iron Bridge is now open to in-person appointments. Times must be arranged in advance by phone and take place during regular business hours, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pandemic protocols are to be followed. Concurrently, municipal staff continue to work intermittently from home.