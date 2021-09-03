Federal election engagement important for citizens before Sept. 20

Get engaged, learn the platforms and then go and cast a ballot.

Canadians are a little past the midpoint in the federal election campaign and to date there has been no real fanfare in Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma.

Thursday night’s French debate, which became heated at times when the leaders faced off on issues like climate change, health care and the pandemic, didn’t really spark any real points for any of the party leaders.

Many Canadians are still of the view that an election should not have been called during the midst of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and that all attention should be focused on keeping Canadians healthy.

Locally on the campaign trail, Liberal incumbent Terry Sheehan, Conservative challenger Sonny Spina, NDP hopeful Marie Morin-Strom and People’s Party of Canada’s Kasper Makowski have all kept it clean and respectful on the campaign trail. That’s good to see. There’s no reason for American-style politics to blur the real issues.

And there is absolutely no reason why politicians have to resort to personal attacks when their job is to promote and educate voters on their beliefs and their party’s platform.

In recent years we have seen dismal turnout of electorate at the polls. This election poses the additional problem of the ongoing pandemic with expectations that more mail-in ballots will be received and counted, perhaps even delaying the final election results.

I challenge voters to get involved, pay close attention to the candidates and better understand the issues and their party’s position. Don’t be afraid to ask the candidates where they stand on the issues that affect you the most and learn how they plan to work within their party to achieve specific goals.