Federal election engagement important for citizens before Sept. 20
Get engaged, learn the platforms and then go and cast a ballot.
Article content
We’re halfway there.
Advertisement
Article content
Canadians are a little past the midpoint in the federal election campaign and to date there has been no real fanfare in Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma.
Federal election engagement important for citizens before Sept. 20 Back to video
Thursday night’s French debate, which became heated at times when the leaders faced off on issues like climate change, health care and the pandemic, didn’t really spark any real points for any of the party leaders.
Many Canadians are still of the view that an election should not have been called during the midst of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and that all attention should be focused on keeping Canadians healthy.
Locally on the campaign trail, Liberal incumbent Terry Sheehan, Conservative challenger Sonny Spina, NDP hopeful Marie Morin-Strom and People’s Party of Canada’s Kasper Makowski have all kept it clean and respectful on the campaign trail. That’s good to see. There’s no reason for American-style politics to blur the real issues.
And there is absolutely no reason why politicians have to resort to personal attacks when their job is to promote and educate voters on their beliefs and their party’s platform.
In recent years we have seen dismal turnout of electorate at the polls. This election poses the additional problem of the ongoing pandemic with expectations that more mail-in ballots will be received and counted, perhaps even delaying the final election results.
I challenge voters to get involved, pay close attention to the candidates and better understand the issues and their party’s position. Don’t be afraid to ask the candidates where they stand on the issues that affect you the most and learn how they plan to work within their party to achieve specific goals.
Advertisement
Article content
Think about their answers. Are the answers realistic? Attainable? Can they be achieved and are they supported by the majority of their party? How different is one candidate’s answer from the other and what makes that answer different?
In today’s digital world, candidates do not spend all their time door knocking. A few debates have been scheduled but the meet-and-greets and the coffee house chats will likely be far and few in between in our social distancing world.
That makes it even more important for voters to learn all they can to make an informed decision at the polls.
I also invite voters to make sure the candidates understand how government works and what is needed to bring ideas to action. Which candidate will be your effective representative on Parliament Hill? Putting it simply, does candidate ‘X’ represent you?
My final challenge: exercise your democratic right to vote. It’s a right that is instilled in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and a right that our Canadian ancestors fought for. Not voting is giving up your voice.
Remember that government’s use your tax money to create programs and fund the things that are important to you, whether it is health care, social services, action for climate change or investments in infrastructure and the economy.
Elections Canada is making it easy for people to cast their ballots – whether by mail, at an advanced poll or on election day. Voter’s cards should be arriving to your mailbox soon with all the details you need to vote.
Voting is a chance to make your voice heard. Let’s make sure our voices are heard loud and clear.
Elaine Della-Mattia is The Sault Star political reporter.