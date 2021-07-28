This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







FedNor doles out $2.15 M for 'critical' airport operational funding

Article content To say the pandemic has been challenging for the Sault Ste. Marie Airport Development Corp. is likely an understatement.

Article content It has seen passenger numbers drop from record highs in 2018 to record lows once the pandemic hit in 2020. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. FedNor doles out $2.15 M for 'critical' airport operational funding Back to video It has been forced to cut staff, dip into reserves and put several capital projects on hold. Making it even more difficult is that it is only one of two airports in Canada that is privately owned by an independent, not-for-profit corporation not directly affiliated with a municipality. So when CEO Terry Bos says FedNor funding from the federal government will help maintain regional connectivity and maintain jobs for the airport’s operational budget for the next year, he’s breathing a sigh of relief. “This announcement is huge for us and our continued operation as an airport,” Bos said. Sault MP Terry Sheehan, Parliamentary assistant to Melanie Joly, minister of economic development and official languages and the minister responsible for FedNor, announced Wednesday the Sault Airport is receiving a little more than $2.15 million from the Regional Air Transportation Initiative Fund. Launched in March 2021, the federal government funding aims to help air transportation and regional ecosystems recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Sault Ste. Marie’s funding announcement was the first of what is expected to be a series of several similar announcements to be made in the coming weeks across Northern Ontario. “The airport is critical to Sault Ste. Marie and the area,” Sheehan said. He said the Sault Ste. Marie Airport Development Corp. has worked closely with him throughout the pandemic to help craft a program that would relieve some of the financial pressures caused by the pandemic.

Article content “For over a year and a half our focus has been on supporting people in communities, keeping people safe and in doing so we’ve had to ask people to stay at home,” Sheehan said. “So of course, this has led to a challenging situation for airport transportation places like this.” Sheehan said “airport transportation is an essential service for the well-being of people and for the community’s economic development. Air connectivity is necessary for the prosperity of all Canadians, wherever they may live.” The federal government’s initiative is to foster access to air transportation and has a budget of $206 million over two years. “We will be able to ensure that air connectivity remains sustainable in our regions. The need is there,” Sheehan said. Sault Ste. Marie’s Airport is a significant transportation hub and economic driver at the heart of the Great Lakes and on the border of the United States. It is critical for businesses, residents, regional travel, medical flights, forest fire fighting efforts and the property serves as an industrial park with aviation sector supporting businesses. Sheehan told The Sault Star that passenger levels at the airport were down 98 per cent and the funding program has come as a result of working together, frank conversation, and a lot of hard work. “We knew that the best way to prevent scaring from COVID-19 was to invest in people, invest in business , invest in communities and infrastructure,” he said.

Article content Board Chair Jerry Dolcetti said the funding will help with the operational budget and maintain jobs until the pandemic is over and travel resumes again. Mayor Christian Provenzano agreed the airport is an integral part of the social and economic viability of the community. He wants to see the airport return to its record-breaking passenger numbers when the pandemic is over and the community can return to its ‘normal’ lifestyle. Bos told The Sault Star that the money is not a revenue replacement but will help on the operational side of things with the staff that are left. “We do believe the recovery is going to be fairly lengthy so there are capital upgrades that are being put on hold for a few years,” he said. “But if there are expansion opportunities, we will go after them and the funding dollars that go with them.” jpg, SM Bos said the limited flights are at 90-100 per cent capacity but the airlines have been also affected by the pandemic and it’s not that easy to ramp back up. “It’s going to take some time for a recovery to take place,” he said. Air Canada currently has two daily flights and Porter is expected to return in October. With the U.S. government not reopening its border to Canadians, the process slows, he said. He said air travel precautions and safety measures are high and he believes there is a pent up demand to travel this fall. The key, he said, is whether business travel resumes this fall. “I have a feeling it will resume, but we just don’t know yet,” he said. “I’m hoping people who have relocated from southern Ontario to Sault Ste. Marie will continue to work from here and begin that travel back once a month for meetings or for weekends for the big city life. You can do it in an hour and a half.” The federal government has stepped up to the plate to help the airport with other projects, including a $9 million investment for capital expenditure and maintaining the tower, which provides a higher level of service for the airport.

