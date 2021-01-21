FedNor gives funding to downtown plaza project

Article content continued
“When this project was announced and shown to the community, we received a very positive response,” Provenzano said.
Provenzano envisions the municipal infrastructure as something that is future focused and will create a vibrant downtown and be used by residents and visitors for years to come.
“This creates a great connection for our community,” Sheehan said.
In addition, “people have recognized the importance of outdoor spaces during this pandemic.”
“It’s great to be outside and social distance during COVID-19, he said.
Sheehan said “there is a great insurgency from people who have come from former communities like Sault Ste. Marie as well as people who have never been to Sault Ste. Marie and are interested in coming to a place like this to live, work and play. There are features here that are very important for the health of the community and a great selling feature for the community.”
This project is expected to create 46 full-time equivalent construction jobs.
Both Sheehan and Provenzano said they hope construction can begin this year despite the current second wave of COVID-19 and the existing provincial lockdown.
Provenzano said the pandemic has complicated everything.
“We have decided to do our best and move forward with projects we believe are critical to our community as we come out of COVID. This type of municipal improvement is one that has been prioritized,” he said.
Provenzano said the municipality has adapted its work, but will examine the situation when it is ready to tender.
“I’m hopeful and optimistic that there are a number of companies available and willing to work . . . this is entirely and outdoor project and these types of projects should be able to move forward,” he said.
Sheehan agreed and said the federal government recognizes the need to be flexible with its programs because of the pandemic and will continue to do so.
He said it’s also important not to pause or slow down its programming in order to support business and local and regional economies.