City fire crews were called out Monday.

Article content

The Sault Ste. Marie fire service responded to a fire at an industrial site on People’s Road early Monday morning.

Crews were able to contain and extinguish the fire.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Fire damages equipment Back to video

The cause of the fire is hydraulic oil coming in contact with an electrical source.

Severe damage was reported to equipment.

No injuries were reported and the fire is not considered suspicious.