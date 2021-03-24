Flood outlook in effect: MNRF
Sault Ste. Marie area residents should keep a close watch on water conditions, regularly check for updated weather forecasts and stay away from fast-moving rivers and streams, advised Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Sault Ste. Marie District late Wednesday afternoon.
MNRF says it is “closely” monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.
Heavy showers continued Wednesday with isolated thunderstorms, and rainfall amounts up to 25 millimetres are expected by the time the showers come to an end early Thursday morning. In addition, very mild temperatures will result in rapid snow melt and significant run-off during this time period.
After Thursday evening, nighttime temperatures will drop back down to sub-zero temperatures and prevail into next week. Above zero daytime temperatures will continue with a high of 7 C expected for Saturday. The latest local snow survey shows a continuing snowpack representing approximately 85 millimetres of water equivalent.
This water equivalency is below the annual average for this time of year, the ministry says.
Water levels and stream flows across the region are moderately elevated from ongoing spring snow melt and current precipitation events. Warm temperatures and precipitation are likely to further degrade the snowpack and ice on local waterbodies producing further runoff and increasing levels and flows.
Risks may include significant degradation of ice and possible ice jams from increasing temperatures and flows, and fast moving cold water with rapidly changing conditions.
In addition to unsafe ice conditions on area waterbodies, there may also be localized flooding in areas with poor drainage, the ministry said. A close watch on local forecasts and conditions is recommended.