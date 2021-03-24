Flood outlook in effect: MNRF

Article content

Sault Ste. Marie area residents should keep a close watch on water conditions, regularly check for updated weather forecasts and stay away from fast-moving rivers and streams, advised Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Sault Ste. Marie District late Wednesday afternoon.

MNRF says it is “closely” monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.

Heavy showers continued Wednesday with isolated thunderstorms, and rainfall amounts up to 25 millimetres are expected by the time the showers come to an end early Thursday morning.

Heavy showers continued Wednesday with isolated thunderstorms, and rainfall amounts up to 25 millimetres are expected by the time the showers come to an end early Thursday morning. In addition, very mild temperatures will result in rapid snow melt and significant run-off during this time period.

After Thursday evening, nighttime temperatures will drop back down to sub-zero temperatures and prevail into next week. Above zero daytime temperatures will continue with a high of 7 C expected for Saturday. The latest local snow survey shows a continuing snowpack representing approximately 85 millimetres of water equivalent.