Forecasted rainfall could elevate local rivers, creeks and streams flows and levels “considerably” across the watershed, yielding flooding in areas with low drainage, Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority said.

Currently, area waterways are flowing at normal levels, the authority said Tuesday. However, 30 to 50 millimetres of rain is expected by Wednesday afternoon and there is a risk of an additional five to 10 millimetres due to thunderstorms.

Flooding in low drainage areas possible: SSMRCA

Flood control channels owned and maintained by the authority are currently flowing at normal levels, but will experience a rise in water levels.

“It is important to remember that the water in rivers, streams and channels will be fast flowing during and after the rainfall event,” the authority said in a statement, adding officials will continue to closely monitor stream flows across the watershed and updates will be provided.

Residents and visitors are urged to stay away from flood control channels and all waterways.

“Flows can be especially dangerous and stream banks can be slippery,” the authority said.

Residents are asked to keep children and pets away from waterways during this time.