Ford hits emergency brake during "new pandemic," third wave Ford said all 34 health regions will go into a shutdown mode for the next four weeks. Photo by Frank Gunn / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Article content Premier Doug Ford has hit the emergency brake shutdown. It becomes effective Saturday at 12:01 a.m. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ford hits emergency brake during "new pandemic," third wave Back to video Ford said all 34 health regions will go into a shutdown mode for the next four weeks. “We’re in a third wave and the variants of concern are spreading rapidly,” Ford said during the announcement. “This is a new pandemic. We are fighting a new emergency.” The VOC appear to be spreading faster and affecting younger people. The risk of entering ICU is two times higher and the risk of death one-and-a-half times higher than the original form of the virus. In Ontario Thursday, 2,557 new cases were reported, calling for swift action and an emergency brake shutdown. Gyms, personal care businesses and all dining – indoor and outdoor – will be prohibited for at least the next four weeks. Food retailers can operate at 50 per cent capacity and all other retail at 25 per cent capacity, a variation from previous lockdown measures implemented by the province.

Article content Indoor organized public events and gatherings are prohibited and outdoors organized public events are limited to five people, except for gatherings with members of the same household. Indoor and outdoor sports are also prohibited as well as day camps. Limited capacity at weddings, funerals and religious services will also be cut to 15 per cent occupancy levels and ensure that two metre distance can be maintained. “We must be nimble to reduce transmissions in our communities,” said deputy premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott. Vaccinations throughout the period will continue as supply dictates and Ontarians are urged to continue to follow all public health advice. This announcement is different from the stay at home orders also previously announced over the past year because of the ill effect it has had on children and adults, she said. People can access outdoor space with precautions, Elliott said. Employers are asked to make all efforts to have staff work from home. Schools will remain open for in-person learning with strict safety measures in place. The spring break will continue as planned for the week of April 12. In order to support working families, child care will remain open during the shutdown and adhere to stringent health and safety measures. Provincial data indicates that from March 26 to 28, 2021, provincial case rates have increased by 7.7 per cent to 101.1 cases per 100,000 people. Current COVID-19 related ICU admissions are already over the peak of wave two and hospitals in regional hot spots will need to further ramp down scheduled surgeries.

Article content COVID-19 related ICU admissions are projected to exceed 650 beds in a few weeks. These increases are being driven by COVID-19 variants, which are transmitted easily and result in a higher risk of death and hospitalization, including in younger populations. The impacts of these time-limited measures will be evaluated throughout the next four weeks to determine if it is safe to lift any restrictions or if they need to be extended. Health experts argue that the Ontario government’s move isn’t strong enough in the golden horseshoe area, already in the grey-lockdown zone. Experts say regional travel restrictions, stay-at-home orders and shutdown of factories and businesses that don’t distribute essential goods should also be closed, including schools and educational systems, all of which would help reduce the roller coaster of positive testing that has occurred throughout Ontario, and especially in large urban areas. The fear is that the announced lockdown isn’t enough to properly attack the variants of concern that are spreading quickly, including with a very young population. Official Opposition NDP Leader Andrea Horwath blamed the provincial government for not moving quick enough and does not go far enough. “Once again today’s announcement is too little and far too late. The public health measures fall short of what many experts are calling for. That will only prolong the suffering — it’s the same failed approach that got us to where we are today,” Horwath said in a statement. She also criticized the government for not providing enough financial support for small businesses, paid sick days or providing comprehensive testing in essential workplaces, among other things.

