Forest fires continue to burn in Northern Ontario

The Northeast region remains in much better shape than the northwestern portion of the province where 82 active fires have been reported.

Eleven active forest fires are currently burning in Northeastern Ontario, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forest Fire Management reports.

Two fires are considered not under control,including Hearst 4 and Wawa 15.

Hearst 4 expands over 1,850 hectares and located north of Constance Lake.

Wawa 15 is much smaller at 30.8 hectares. It is located southeast of Eager Lake.

Of the other fires in the northeast region, three are under control, one is being held and five others are under observations.

The fire hazard ranges mostly from moderate to high across the region, with the exception of the far north which is classified as low to moderate hazard.

Hot and dry conditions are the reasons for the moderate to high hazard across most of the region.

Of those, 10 are not under control, two are being held, 11 are under control and 59 others are being monitored.

The fire hazard in the region is considered low to moderate with areas of high hazard in the districts of Thunder Bay, Fort Frances and Nipigon.

One of the largest fires in the area, Kenora 51, is burning about 200,667 hectares of forest. The rainfall, cooler temperatures and high relative humidity has reduced fire behaviour and the potential for new fires to start in the area.

Red Lake 51, continues to be observed at 53,522 hectares. The ministry reports there has been more than 100 mm of rainfall recorded on the fire since Aug. 1, preventing further growth.

Fire rangers continue to mop up eastern flanks and demobilization of values protection equipment in the community of Deer Lake is complete, the website states.