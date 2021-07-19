The Ontario government is providing more than $7.9 million to support forestry and mining jobs in the Algoma and Sudbury regions.

The money will create or retain 112 jobs, a provincial press release states.

Forestry sector gets aid from NOHFC

“Our government is proud to invest in the forestry and mining industries in northeastern Ontario to enhance business operations, drive productivity and boost competitiveness in key sectors,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “The investments will propel northern Ontario’s economy forward by creating and preserving good jobs for hardworking northerners across our vast region.”

The funding, from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corp., will include $2.65 million to Black Bird Management Ltd., in Batchawana Bay, to help build a new harvesting and processing facility for maple products.

The project will create the largest producer of maple syrup in Ontario.

Another $400,000 will be provided to Stevens Sustainable Forestry, in Hilton Beach, to increase fleet delivery trucks from one to three.

And $81,113 will be used by Roger Nantel Trucking, in Dubreuilville. It will be used to purchase equipment for long loading, truck and trailer log hauling and road maintenance.

The remaining funding will be provided to a number of Sudbury area businesses for similar operations.

Since June 2018, NOHFC has directed more than $318 million in 3,134 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $1.3 billion and creating or sustaining more than 4,850 jobs, the province says.