Four more COVID-19 cases in Algoma: APH

Four more Algoma District residents have tested positive for COVID-19, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

Three caught the virus from close contact and the other case of novel coronavirus is associated with international travel, APH reported Wednesday evening.

All are self-isolating.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 328 since March, 38 of which are active. Three have screened positive for a variant of concern (VOC).

There are currently two COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 3,480 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 more deaths linked to the virus on Wednesday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 961 new cases in Toronto, 589 in Peel Region, 341 in Niagara Region, and 290 in York Region.

The ministry of health says the case counts for some health units, including Hamilton and Niagara, may be higher due to a data catch-up process.

Over 116,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Ontario since Tuesday’s report.