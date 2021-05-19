Four more test positive
Algoma Public Health reports four new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday evening, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area.
It’s unknown how these individuals contracted the virus. All are self-isolating.
In addition, APH is advising of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19 for those who were passengers on Sault Ste. Marie Transit on the following dates:
— May 14, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Second Line Route # 7;
— May 14, 3 to 4 p.m., Second Line Route # 7;
— May 15, 7 to 8 a.m., Second Line Route # 7;
— May 15 3 to 4 p.m., Second Line Route # 7;
— May 19, 8:30 a.m., Great Northern Road Route #2;
— May 19, 11:30 a.m., Second Line Route # 7.
People who were on this bus at the specified times and route listed above are asked to:
— Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from potential exposure.
— Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.
— Seek testing if symptoms occur.
These latest figures bring the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 377, with 31 active.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Algoma which have screened positive for a Variant of Concern (VOC) is 85. As of March 22, all COVID-19 positive specimens are tested for the N501Y and E484K mutations. The presence of either or both of these mutations indicates that a VOC is present.
There is currently one hospitalization. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.
Meanwhile, Public Health Sudbury and Districts recorded six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The health unit also said the number of active cases dropped, to 48 on Wednesday compared to 50 on Tuesday.
All of the new cases are in Greater Sudbury. Public Health’s jurisdiction also takes in Espanola, Manitoulin Island and the District of Sudbury.
Five of the new cases are the result of being exposed to someone with the virus. The cause of the sixth case is not known yet.
The health unit continues to deal with three outbreaks: IAMGOLD’s Cote Mine Project in Gogama, Vale Limited’s Totten Mine and Health Sciences North’s sixth floor, south tower.
As for vaccinations, 106,850 doses have been received in the Sudbury area; 88,870 people have received at least one shot; 11,067 have received two shots and are fully vaccinated; and 118 doses have been wasted.
Ontario has seen case numbers and hospitalizations decline in recent weeks as public health measures, including a stay-at-home order, remain in place and vaccination rates rise.
The province reported 1,588 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 19 more deaths linked to the virus.
The Ministry of Health said there were 1,401 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus — with 735 in intensive care and 539 on a ventilator.
— with files from Postmedia Network and The Canadian Press