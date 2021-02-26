Four new homes provide housing for Indigenous women, children
The Ontario government has provided $550,000 to purchase and renovate four homes in Sault Ste. Marie to help Indigenous women and children break the cycle of abuse.
The Ontario government has earmarked $550,000 to purchase and renovate four homes to help Indigenous women and children leave abusive situations.
Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano made the announcement Friday on behalf of Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark.
Four houses have been purchased and renovated through the Social Services Relief Fund to create the new affordable homes to help Indigenous women and their children leave the cycle of violence.
Two of the homes are in the east end of Sault Ste. Marie, and two are in the west end. All are single-family dwellings.
“This is a gigantic gift and a big celebration,” said elder Shirley Roach, who added that many people worked together to be successful in this endeavour.
Justin Marchand, executive director of Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services, said the struggles Indigenous women are facing have never been as clear as they have most recently.
He said the move will help break the cycle of violence and help families for years to come.
The homes have been renovated through local skills training programs and a partnership between the Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services and the Sault Ste. Marie Indian Friendship Centre.
Marchand said the agencies now serves more than 11,000 people across the province, a growth of more than 4,000 over the past three years.
“It’s a reflection of the need that’s out there and a reflection of the support we have received from Ministers Romano and Clark,” he said.
Cathy Syrette, executive director of the Indian Friendship Centre, said there is such an inner satisfaction when family and community members are helped, and this assistance fits that bill as a result of partnerships created throughout the community.
She said we all strive to ensure our community members can have a better and healthy life to grow and thrive.