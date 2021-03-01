Fourth COVID-related death in Algoma
Elliot Lake hospital confirms death there
Article content
A fourth COVID-related death in Algoma District was reported late Monday afternoon.
Algoma Public Health is providing few specifics, but St. Joseph’s General Hospital, in Elliot Lake, confirmed the death occurred there, the second for the Elliot Lake area.
Fourth COVID-related death in Algoma Back to video
“On behalf of our entire organization, we wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family during this difficult time,” said hospital CEO Jeremy Stevenson and chief nursing executive Connie Free in a statement.
The Elliot Lake hospital confirmed the patient was previously treated at the city’s hospital with confirmed COVID-19.
“This loss of life affects all of us deeply,” said Dr. Jennifer Loo, APH medical officer of health, in a release. “On behalf of Algoma Public Health, we offer our most sincere condolences to this person’s loved ones.”
The district’s third death was confirmed Feb. 15 by St. Joseph’s General Hospital, east of Sault Ste. Marie. Shortly before that, Algoma Public Health identified seven confirmed cases associated with a specific multi-unit dwelling in that city.
Advertisement
Article content
The second district death was reported Jan. 25 and first Jan. 18.
The total number of confirmed cases in Algoma District is 199 since March. Five cases are active, Algoma Public Health says.
There is currently one COVID-19 hospitalization.
APH says this latest death highlights the “seriousness” of this virus and asks Algoma residents to continue to stay home as much as possible and avoid close contact with others.
GFL Memorial Gardens will soon be converted into a vaccination hub as front-line, health-care workers get their first injections of the COVID-19 vaccines. Algoma Ontario Health Team – 10 area health-care partners – has planned for the clinics since early January.
Vaccinating front-line staff will follow a similar approach to the large-scale accessible flu vaccination clinics held last fall, AOHT says.
It’s expected the Algoma region will receive the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine over the coming weeks and the COVID-19 Community Vaccine Hub will launch later this week at GFL Memorial Gardens.
Meanwhile, Ontario reported 1,023 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and six more deaths linked to the virus. Ontario says that 939 more cases were resolved since the last daily report.
Monday’s data are based on more than 35,000 tests completed.
Another 17,424 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were given since Sunday’s daily update.
A total of 704,695 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province so far.
There have been 301,839 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario since the pandemic began, 284,283 of which have been resolved and 6,986 that have led to death.
– with files from The Canadian Press