Fraud warning

Jeffrey Ougler
Apr 19, 2021  •  1 hour ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Over the last week, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service has taken reports from three individuals regarding electronic money transfer fraud.

All say their electronic devices were hacked, granting unknown people access to their online banking information. The fraudsters then transferred money electronically to unknown destinations.

Police urge everyone to review their finances regularly to ensure there are no irregularities in their accounts. Police remind everyone to keep their devices as safe as possible. To do so please follow these tips:

— keep your browser updated;

— make sure all of your WIFI networks are password protected;

— consider installing trusted protection software, and keep it updated.

