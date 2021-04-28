





Free education offered to lure 'eligible' students to PSW programs Eligible new students enrolled in a PSW program at one of the approved private career colleges can receive up to $13, 235 to cover the costs of tuition, books and mandatory fees and a stipend for a clinical work placement.

Article content In an ongoing effort to protect residents in long-term care homes, the ministries of long-term care and colleges and universities have partnered to train more personal support workers. Sault Ste. Marie MPP and Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano and Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton announced Wednesday $86 million will be directed to train 8,000 PSWs through private career colleges and district school boards. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Free education offered to lure 'eligible' students to PSW programs Back to video This is in addition to last month’s announcement that will see accelerated PSWs train at Ontario colleges, said Romano. The truth is that private colleges train about 75 per cent of the province’s PSWs and the need to increase those trained and ready for the workplace is important as the modernization of Ontario’s long-term care homes takes place to ensure residents are getting the care they need, Romano said during the virtual announcement. Eligible new students enrolled in a PSW program at one of the approved private career colleges can receive up to $13, 235 to cover the costs of tuition, books and mandatory fees and a stipend for a clinical work placement.

Article content Eligibility for financial support will mean students must start their education at a participating private career college between May 1 and July 31. In addition, Romano said 4,000 additional PSW students will receive free training through adult education programs offered through local school boards. Eligible students could receive up to $7,735 to cover their costs of the program. Eligibility includes students currently enrolled in a PSW program during the September 2020-21 school year or must begin classes between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022. Romano called it the next steps to train more PSW’s in Ontario. Fullerton said the COVID-19 pandemic “shone a light on the cracks with the long-term care system” in Ontario and this is part of the largest recruitment and training drive the province has seen. It includes multi-year installments of $4.9 billion to create 27,000 positions in the system to make Ontario a leader to ensure residents receive proper quality of care. Earlier this year, the Ontario government announced the training of 300 PSWs with hands-on experience at Ottawa’s Willis College and a further $115 million to train PSWs at publicly assisted colleges. Of those 3,500 enrollments have been filled with 1,000 students already beginning their education. Statistics indicate that there was about 6,500 PSW graduates per year pre-pandemic and that increases to 16,200 graduates now. “This is a sector that needs PSW’s,” Fullerton said.

Article content She said that the number of graduates has increased since the pandemic began and that creating the environment where PSWs want to work is the key both from an infrastructure and income “lens.” She said her ministry is working to modernize the long-term care sector, something that has been needed for a very long time, to create a better environment for residents and staff and listen closer to their concerns. She said conditions of homes are being addressed and temporary increases have been extended for PSWs. “We understand the need. (LTC homes) have been neglected for many years and we need to address these issues,” she said. The PSW funding and placement announcement comes at the same time of auditor general Bonnie Lysyk’s reports, which calls the LTC system broken and lists 16 recommendations to improve the conditions. The problem was recognized during the first COVID-19 outbreak when long-term care homes and its residents were particularly vulnerable to the virus and the number of deaths of residents soared. But Lysyk notes that the problem is a result of successive provincial governments who have let vulnerable residents down. Fullerton said that changes are being made, including the revamping of old ward rooms that are now reduced to two residents, improving staffing levels and integrating the LTC home system with other health expertise to draw from and partner with. The Ontario government has already committed to providing four hours A commission report on LTC homes is also expected to be released Friday.

