Future of proposed Downtown Plaza to be decided Monday by city council

Article content City council will be debating Monday whether or not they should inject more money into the proposed Downtown Plaza.

Article content A staff report to council is looking for an additional $1.646 million, whittled down slightly from the $2 million ask anticipated based on earlier reports. The decrease is as a resulting of fundraising efforts and donations made towards the project. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Future of proposed Downtown Plaza to be decided Monday by city council Back to video The city has also applied to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs under its Rural Economic Development Program that may result in a potential $250,000 contribution to the project. Donors through a fundraising campaign include a $200,000 donation from the Rotary Club of Sault Ste. Marie, a matching donation by Clark McDaniel, CEO of Williams and McDaniel Property Management, and a $50,000 donation from Soo Mill. Canadian Banknote has donated $2,500 and Royal Bank $1,500 towards the project. Tourism Sault Ste. Marie and the Economic Development Corp. have also contributed $250,000 each, surpassing the initial target of $600,000, the report to council states. The recommendation to staff is that the city utilize the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) to fill the funding gap of $1.64 million. The $8,447,068 project includes a city share of $6,993,068 the detailed report notes. It includes $2.5 million of one-time gas tax funding, $1.26 million of community growth initiative funding from 2019-2021, a little more than $1.4 million from the Future Community Growth Initiatives for 2022-2024 and, if approved by council, the recommended $1.64 million from the CCBF.

Article content If city council provides that approval, consultants Brook McIIroy will finalize the construction drawings and tender the project in this coming winter, with construction to begin in the spring. It’s estimated the plaza will open late fall 2022 or spring 2023. The issue has been one that has divided city council, with several votes emerging in narrowly passed 6-5 decisions that have kept the project going. Council’s discussion is expected to revolve around whether it should approve the additional money for the downtown plaza if additional funding is not found from other government sources. The report to council suggests that if council wishes to stay within the city-approved contribution, then it is recommended that one of the features be removed that can ideally be reintroduced at a later time with fairly minimal costs. That includes the ice rink, stage/digital screen, water feature, play feature or washroom/service building. Another option could see the city approving the project as planned with continued fundraising efforts. Staff argues that with the provincial funding of $18 million assigned to the twin-pad arena in place, the city’s debt load is still low and that frees up money for this project. The federal government is also advancing legislation for a special one-time gas-tax payment to municipalities and the city’s share is $4.4 million. “An opportunity exists to continue with the current design of the plaza with no levy impacts to the citizens of Sault Ste. Marie,” the report reads. “Staff can continue to raise funds through fundraising and also proceed with the application to the RED program for $250,000.”

Article content But some councillors had indicated earlier that they won’t support any additional funding that hasn’t already been committed to the project, despite the fact they believe the project is a good idea. They suggested the upset limit has been reached. Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Shoemaker is one of those councillors who says he’ll be looking at ways to reduce the scope – and costs – of the project. “I have said that the plaza conceptually is a good idea but the implementation, based on staff’s budget, is beyond our means,” Shoemaker told The Sault Star. He anticipates several councillors to bring forth some amendments and suggestions that may eliminate or reduce some of the aspects of the plaza to keep costs in check. The Downtown Plaza has been billed by city staff as one that is critical to fulfill the downtown vision and continue with strategic development, encourage activity and build momentum for the downtown area. The Downtown Plaza will include a “dynamic” water feature and fountain design, a skating rink, a performance stage and digital screen for concerts, theatre, movie nights, videos and viewing parties, a play structure for youth, gathering areas and food, drink and retail opportunities. A modern building will include a skate change area and mechanical room. The revised design also minimizes the use of paving stones for accent features. Concrete and asphalt surfaces will be used instead and color paint utilized to created an attractive feature. Earlier this month, city council narrowly agreed to move forward with planned electrical servicing work required for the plaza itself. In a 6-5 vote, council decided to spend $225,000 on the electrical work and $5,721 on Bell work to relocate services in the area. The work is needed no matter what form the final Downtown Plaza takes. A funding application to the NOHFC was unsuccessful. The NOHFC determined that features of the proposed plaza can be found elsewhere in the downtown. Council begins its Monday regular meeting virtually at 4:30 p.m.

