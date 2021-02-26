





Share this Story: GFL to transform to COVID vaccination hub next week

GFL to transform to COVID vaccination hub next week Front-line health care workers are preparing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Sault Ste. Marie next week. Photo by Yuki Iwamura/Reuters

Article content The Sault’s Memorial Gardens will be converted into a hub next week as front-line health-care workers get their first injections of the COVID-19 vaccines. The Algoma Ontario Health Team – 10 area health care partners – have been planning for the clinics since early January. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. GFL to transform to COVID vaccination hub next week Back to video Vaccinating front-line staff will follow a similar approach to the large-scale accessible flu vaccination clinics held last fall, the AOHT announces. It’s expected that the Algoma Region will receive the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine over the coming weeks and the COVID-19 Community Vaccine Hub will launch on March 5 at the GFL Memorial Gardens. “Our highest priority at this time is facilitating vaccination for the residents of our community,” said Marie Mayor Christian Provenzano. “We’re pleased to provide a large and accessible venue to enable the safe and efficient distribution of the vaccine.” Provenzano said he’s confident that Sault Ste. Marie will be able to execute the distribution of vaccine really well.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We have a high level of collaboration in Sault Ste. Marie and we’re ready and we will do it efficiently and effectively,” he said. Physicians, nurses, midwives, paramedics and other health professionals from across the district will be administering the vaccines. The plan will see long-term care workers and essential caregivers received their vaccinations between March 5-7. Individuals who are identified as essential caregivers will be contacted individually to book appointments. As Algoma District receives more doses of the vaccine, the hub will expand and offer the vaccine to priority populations, including adults over the age of 80, priority healthcare workers, Indigenous adults and other provincial priority groups. The rollout is dependent upon supply received by the region and Algoma Public Health says it will make announcements in the future about next phases of the vaccination rollout. Appointments for the public are not available at this time. The process will continue to follow the Ontario Ministry of Health guidelines as additional phases of vaccinating the general population rolls out. Hub partners are also planning mobile health units to reach additional locations and leverage existing infrastructure in the community -ensuring that nobody gets left behind. “We’ve been hard at work planning and preparing for the equitable and efficient distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Jodie Stewart, CEO of the Algoma District Medical Group and family physician at the Group Health Centre. “The COVID-19 Community Vaccine Hub will be a reliable and effective way to reach a significant group of our residents as one large team sharing resources, capacity, expertise, and support.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Brent Lamming, director of community services, said the flow of traffic is important to ensure physical distancing. The process identified allows the city to continue renting out the ice surface level to its existing groups. Ice users will access dressing rooms and the ice via the southwest entrance of the facility. Those attending the vaccination clinics will enter via the main door, register in the box office area and be directed to a location in the concourse area with the vaccine will be administered. Following the required waiting period, visitors will exit the southwest entrance, where elevators are also available for those with accessibility issues. The vaccination hub also means that walking on the concourse level of the GFL Memorial Gardens will be ceased, likely by mid-week in order to allow staff to prepare the facility for 48 hours prior to the start of the vaccination clinics, Lamming said. “Walkers can still access the Northern Community Centre,” he said. “That facility will remain open.” Tom Vair, deputy CAO of community development and enterprise services said the Memorial Garden is an ideal community centre to hold the vaccination hub. “Certainly this is a great municipal asset for a community centre and it is a priority for our community to assist with the vaccination process,” he said. Sault Area Hospital has also been administering the vaccine to some of its front-line health care staff at the hospital this week. The hospital received 968 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 120 of which were administered on Thursday, said spokesperson Brandy Sharp Young. The doses are being administered as per the Health Ministry’s guideline, prioritized to front-line staff.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content It’s also anticipated that residents in long-term care homes will receive their second doses of the vaccine within the allotted 28-day period. Premier Doug Ford had a telephone conversation Friday morning with municipal leaders from across the province, applauding the approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine, counting on its release shortly. He said 94 per cent of all the vaccine doses received in Ontario have been administered, totalling 675,000. It’s anticipated that about 50,000 doses a day will be administered in Ontario, double the amount which were administered Thursday, Ford said. The AOHT is a team of local health professionals, organizations, and community members working to create a network where patients will have access to the right care, right team, and right care setting when they need it. It includes about a dozen health care providers from across Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma.

Share this article in your social network







News Near Sault Ste. Marie