Gunfire investigation continues

City police are continuing to investigate reports of a gunfire in the 200 block of Poplar Avenue that occurred around 7 p.m. on May 11.

Police say a male fired a gun in the area.

Officers have been able to identify the suspect vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police located the vehicle at a business in the 0-100 block of Trunk Road but it fled the area at a high rate of speed.

Sault Ste. Marie Police officers were able to locate the vehicle on May 12, 2021 in the 600 block of MacDonald Avenue and it was seized.

The investigation has determined this is not a random act of violence as the people involved are known to each other. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 705-949-6300.