Hall, 49, continues to deny he murdered Peggy-Jo Barkley-Dube in 1999.

Article content David Scott Hall will remain behind bars for a little longer – for the most part. He has been denied full parole in a March 23 video conference hearing. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hall granted two temporary access permits, parole denied Back to video However, the board did authorize two, five-day unescorted temporary absences, plus necessary travel time, for personal development to be taken over a one-year period. He is not to have any contact with his victim’s family and is not to be in the Algoma District, Sault Ste. Marie, Ottawa, Fergus, Ont., or the Greater Toronto Area. He must also report any intimate sexual or non-sexual relationships and friendships with females to his parole supervisor. The unescorted temporary absences are designed for his personal development for rehabilitation and full parole, the decision released by the parole board states. Hall was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life imprisonment with no parole for 15 years. Peggy-Jo Barkley-Dube was 27 in 1999 when she was repeatedly stabbed in her Sault Ste. Marie home and found dead on the kitchen floor.

Article content “To make its decision regarding full parole, the board must determine whether you will not, by re-offending, present an undue risk to society before the expiration of your sentence. The board must also consider whether your release will contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration into society as a law-abiding citizen,” the decision reads. Hall, 49, whose appeal of his conviction and sentence was dismissed in 2004, continues to deny he committed the crime. Instead, Hall said he was involved in a drug transaction on behalf of the victim’s husband, but the parole board argues there has been no proof of that. Family members of Barkley-Dube attended the hearing by video conference and one member presented “a heartfelt and compelling statement about the loss of life of a young woman and the suffering caused to those who loved her. The family members have strong views about your refusal to admit responsibility for your violent actions. The presenter questioned whether you risk to re-offend can be assessed accurately as you have not explained the circumstances of your offending and what led you to commit such extreme violence,” the decision reads. The board took into account that a Statistical Information on Recidivism report suggests that based on Hall’s score, four out of five offenders with the same score will not commit an indictable offence within three years of release. Correctional Service of Canada assesses Hall with a low level of accountability and medium levels of motivation and reintegration potential.

Article content Hall’s conduct in prison is classified as good and he hasn’t incurred any institutional charges and there is no information to suggest he is part of the institution subculture. Hall has been employed in the institution and volunteers on projects there. He has also completed escorted temporary absences and work releases successfully. Hall’s plans include participating in the community integration program in the Windsor, Ont., area, familiarize himself with the city, transit and connect with employment agencies. “You have not presented a release plan for full parole, recognizing that consideration for this is premature at this stage in your sentence, as you require a gradual, structured return to the community,” the report reads. But the panel also notes that by continuing to deny committing the crime, accurate assessments have not been completed on the risk factors to determine what triggered the extreme level of violence involved in the death of the Barkley-Dube. Because of that, Correctional Services of Canada recommends full parole be denied because Hall’s risk is not considered manageable and the need for a slow, gradual reintegration into the community is needed. Hall maintains contact with family members and is engaged in a relationship with a woman who also believes he did not commit the crime.

