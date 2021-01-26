Hansson’s travels not brought up during SAH board meeting

Article content continued

Sault Area Hospital’s board chair, Sharon Kirkpatrick, was aware and “supportive” of the travel arrangements, given the separation from Hansson’s immediate family and for medical purposes, the hospital has said.

News of Hansson’s travels, coupled with the hospital’s silence, has drawn blistering online criticism, as well as questions from at least two City of Sault Ste. Marie councillors, both of whom were quick to express their concerns on social media, then share their contentions with the Sault Star.

“I think that in the midst of a health crisis, in the midst of a pandemic, (SAH) should be as transparent as possible, which would mean being as accountable as possible,” Ward 5 Coun. Corey Gardi told the Star in a story published Jan. 19. “And, as of right now, they’re lacking when it comes to accountability.”

Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Shoemaker said it’s “obvious” Hansson’s travels should never have been “condoned” by the board.

“And whether or not the entire board knew of it is probably another question that remains unanswered,” Shoemaker was quoted in the same story. “They can’t just ignore (their) past bad governance, and this question of how the governance of the hospital is,” Shoemaker said. “And it needs to be answered for the public to have any continued faith in the administration and the governance of our only primary care provider facility in the region.”

Algoma Public Health has been advising all Ontarians to stay home as much as possible, with trips outside the home limited to necessities such as food, medication, medical appointments, or supporting vulnerable community members. The provincial government recently imposed stricter lockdown measures in response to a surge of coronavirus cases and the corresponding pressure this is putting on hospital resources.