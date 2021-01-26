Hansson’s travels not brought up during SAH board meeting

First public meeting since information came to light that hospital president and CEO travelled to B.C. during pandemic

Jeffrey Ougler
Jan 26, 2021  •  10 hours ago  •  3 minute read
A screen shot shows Sault Area Hospital president and CEO Wendy Hansson (left), along with Dr. Lucas Castellani, an infection control specialist at SAH, and SAH chief of staff Dr. Silvana Spadafora, speak to the public portion of Monday’s virtual SAH board of directors meeting. YouTube

Sault Area Hospital made no mention during Monday’s open board of directors meeting regarding its president and CEO Wendy Hansson’s travels outside the province during the current pandemic.

The Sault Star first reported Jan. 12, based on a release issued by SAH, that Hansson travelled during the pandemic to visit her immediate family in British Columbia and attend prearranged medical appointments with clinicians with whom she has had “long-standing relationships.”

The hospital and its board have refused to speak to the matter, despite a request for details last week from the Sault Star. The Star also requested further information following Monday’s meeting, but was told any decision regarding a response would not be forthcoming Monday evening. This board meeting was the first since information regarding Hansson’s travels was made public.

Sault Ste. Marie’s principal health-care facility issued a release earlier this month confirming Hansson’s out-of-province travel, but did not indicate the frequency of her travels, how long she was away, and what prompted the hospital to issue the information in the first place.

Sault Area Hospital’s board chair, Sharon Kirkpatrick, was aware and “supportive” of the travel arrangements, given the separation from Hansson’s immediate family and for medical purposes, the hospital has said.

News of Hansson’s travels, coupled with the hospital’s silence, has drawn blistering online criticism, as well as questions from at least two City of Sault Ste. Marie councillors, both of whom were quick to express their concerns on social media, then share their contentions with the Sault Star.

“I think that in the midst of a health crisis, in the midst of a pandemic, (SAH) should be as transparent as possible, which would mean being as accountable as possible,” Ward 5 Coun. Corey Gardi told the Star in a story published Jan. 19. “And, as of right now, they’re lacking when it comes to accountability.”

Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Shoemaker said it’s “obvious” Hansson’s travels should never have been “condoned” by the board.

“And whether or not the entire board knew of it is probably another question that remains unanswered,” Shoemaker was quoted in the same story. “They can’t just ignore (their) past bad governance, and this question of how the governance of the hospital is,” Shoemaker said. “And it needs to be answered for the public to have any continued faith in the administration and the governance of our only primary care provider facility in the region.”

Algoma Public Health has been advising all Ontarians to stay home as much as possible, with trips outside the home limited to necessities such as food, medication, medical appointments, or supporting vulnerable community members. The provincial government recently imposed stricter lockdown measures in response to a surge of coronavirus cases and the corresponding pressure this is putting on hospital resources.

High-level Ontario health officials have recently found themselves in hot water – and worse – after it was learned they travelled during the pandemic. A hospital network in London, Ont., fired its CEO after he travelled internationally several times. The London Health Sciences Centre says Dr. Paul Woods travelled to the U.S. five times since March, including during the December holidays.

Woods’s travel came to light on a Friday and the hospital network, at that time, said it supported his continued leadership.

By the Monday, however, the network said it was immediately ending Woods’s employment as president and CEO in response to hospital and community concerns about his trips. In that case, the hospital network said its board of directors had no advance notice of Woods’s trips and didn’t approve his travel.

Also, Niagara-area health executive Tom Stewart resigned from the province’s pandemic command table and was forced from hospital executive posts after it was revealed he took a Caribbean vacation with his family.

Gardi said that “by no means” is he suggesting that the hospital board necessarily demand Hansson’s resignation.

“That’s not what I’m getting at,” he said. “What I’m getting at is they need to be more accountable to (the media) and, by way of that, they’re being more accountable to the community.”

Shoemaker said he’ll let the board decide Hansson’s future when asked if he believes officials should call for her to resign.

“I would say that if they endorse (the travels), they would probably have a pretty hard time in terminating her employment,” he added. “But that really calls into question whether or not they are acting in the best interests of the community.”

– with files from the Canadian Press and Postmedia Network

jougler@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @JeffreyOugler