Article content
Sault Area Hospital made no mention during Monday’s open board of directors meeting regarding its president and CEO Wendy Hansson’s travels outside the province during the current pandemic.
The Sault Star first reported Jan. 12, based on a release issued by SAH, that Hansson travelled during the pandemic to visit her immediate family in British Columbia and attend prearranged medical appointments with clinicians with whom she has had “long-standing relationships.”
Hansson’s travels not brought up during SAH board meeting Back to video
The hospital and its board have refused to speak to the matter, despite a request for details last week from the Sault Star. The Star also requested further information following Monday’s meeting, but was told any decision regarding a response would not be forthcoming Monday evening. This board meeting was the first since information regarding Hansson’s travels was made public.
Sault Ste. Marie’s principal health-care facility issued a release earlier this month confirming Hansson’s out-of-province travel, but did not indicate the frequency of her travels, how long she was away, and what prompted the hospital to issue the information in the first place.