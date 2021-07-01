Hard lessons

Article content

An illuminated spirit catcher stands in front of the former Shingwauk Indian Residential School Thursday as a salute to residential school victims. Survivors of the school say there are unmarked graves of students at the Queen Street East site. Shingwauk cemetery, in a wooded area east of Shingwauk Hall on the Algoma University campus, holds the remains of 72 students and 37 others. The residential school issue was reignited after the recent discovery of 215 unmarked graves in British Columbia and 751 graves at a former residential school in Saskatchewan. Just this week, 182 more unmarked graves were found near a residential school in British Columbia.